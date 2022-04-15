Dozens injured after clashes erupt at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque

Israeli safety forces entered the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem earlier than daybreak on Friday as hundreds of Palestinians have been gathered for prayers throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

The ensuing clashes wounded not less than 67 Palestinians, medical groups on the scene stated.

Israel stated its forces entered to take away rocks and stones that had been gathered in anticipation of violence.

The clashes come at a very delicate time. Ramadan this 12 months coincides with Passover, a significant weeklong Jewish vacation starting Friday at sunset, and Christian holy week, which culminates on Easter Sunday.

The holidays are anticipated to deliver tens of hundreds of trustworthy into Jerusalem’s Old City, dwelling to main websites sacred to all three religions.

Videos circulating on-line confirmed police firing tear gasoline and stun grenades and Palestinians hurling rocks and fireworks on the sprawling esplanade surrounding the mosque.

Others confirmed worshippers barricading themselves contained in the mosque itself amid what seemed to be clouds of tear gasoline.

The Palestinian Red Crescent emergency service stated it evacuated 67 individuals to hospitals who had been wounded by rubber-coated bullets or stun grenades or overwhelmed with batons.

The endowment stated one of many guards on the web site was shot within the eye with a rubber bullet.

Police acted to stop violence, Israeli authorities say

The Israeli police stated three officers have been wounded because of “massive stone-throwing”, with two evacuated from the scene for remedy.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry stated dozens of masked males carrying Palestinian and Hamas flags marched to the compound early Friday and gathered stones.

“Police were forced to enter the grounds to disperse the crowd and remove the stones and rocks, in order to prevent further violence,” it tweeted.

The police stated they waited till prayers have been over and the crowds began to disperse. In a press release, it stated crowds began hurling rocks within the course of the Western Wall, a close-by Jewish holy web site, forcing them to behave. They stated they didn’t enter the mosque itself.

Israel’s nationwide safety minister, Omer Barlev, who oversees the police drive, stated Israel had “no interest” in violence on the holy web site however that police have been pressured to confront “violent elements” that confronted them with stones and metallic bars.

He stated Israel was dedicated to freedom of worship for Jews and Muslims alike. Police stated Friday’s midday prayers on the mosque — when tens of hundreds of individuals have been anticipated — would happen as normal.

Palestinians view any massive deployment of police at Al-Aqsa as a significant provocation.

The holy web site, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, has usually been the epicentre of Israeli-Palestinian unrest, and tensions have been already heightened amid a latest wave of violence.

Clashes on the web site final 12 months sparked an 11-day conflict with Hamas militants within the Gaza Strip.

Israel captured east Jerusalem, dwelling to Al-Aqsa and different main holy websites, within the 1967 conflict and annexed it in a transfer not acknowledged internationally.

Palestinians need the jap a part of town to be the capital of a future unbiased state together with the West Bank and Gaza, which Israel additionally captured throughout the conflict practically 55 years in the past.

The mosque is the third holiest web site in Islam. It is constructed on a hilltop in Jerusalem’s Old City that’s the most sacred web site for Jews, who seek advice from it because the Temple Mount as a result of it was the location of the Jewish temples in antiquity.

It has been a significant flashpoint for Israeli-Palestinian violence for many years and was the epicentre of the 2000-2005 Palestinian intifada, or rebellion.

Tensions maintain hovering

Tensions have turn out to be more and more heightened in latest weeks following a collection of assaults by Palestinians that killed 14 individuals inside Israel.

Israel has carried out a wave of arrests and army operations throughout the occupied West Bank, setting off clashes with Palestinians.

The Palestinian Health Ministry stated a 17-year-old died early Friday from wounds suffered throughout clashes with Israeli forces in Jenin, within the occupied West Bank, the day earlier than.

At least 25 Palestinians have been killed within the latest wave of violence, in accordance with an Associated Press depend, a lot of whom had carried out assaults or have been concerned within the clashes, but in addition an unarmed girl and a lawyer who seems to have been killed by mistake.

Weeks of protests and clashes in Jerusalem throughout Ramadan final 12 months ultimately ignited an 11-day conflict with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which guidelines the Gaza Strip.

Israel had lifted restrictions and brought different steps to try to calm tensions forward of Ramadan, however the assaults and the army raids have led to one other cycle of unrest.

Hamas condemned what it stated have been “brutal attacks” on worshippers at Al-Aqsa by Israeli forces, saying Israel would bear “all the consequences.” It called on all Palestinians to “stand by our people in Jerusalem.”

Earlier this week, Hamas and different militant teams in Gaza had referred to as on Palestinians to camp out on the Al-Aqsa mosque over the weekend. Palestinians have lengthy feared that Israel plans to take over the location or partition it.

Israeli authorities say they’re dedicated to sustaining the established order, however lately nationalist and non secular Jews have visited the location in massive numbers with police escorts.