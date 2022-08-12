Dozens injured in Legoland roller coaster crash in Germany

One particular person suffered extreme however not life-threatening accidents and 15 individuals had been taken to hospital with mild accidents after the incident within the Bavarian city of Günzburg, a police spokesperson informed CNN.

The reason for the crash was not instantly clear, however investigators are working on the crash scene, the spokesperson added.

The incident was the second latest curler coaster accident within the nation.

On Saturday, a 57-year-old lady died when she fell out of a curler coaster automobile within the Rhineland-Palatinate village of Klotten, native police informed CNN. Investigators have but to current their findings on the reason for the deadly accident.