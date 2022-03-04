Dozens killed in blast at Shia mosque in Pakistan’s Peshawar

More than 50 folks had been injured within the explosion, in keeping with Mohammad Asim, the spokesperson for Peshawar’s Lady Reading Hospital, the place victims had been being handled.

The supply of the blast is suspected to be a suicide assault, however investigations are ongoing, Peshawar’s police chief Muhammad Ejaz Khan informed CNN.

There has been no declare of accountability up to now for the assault, one of many deadliest lately on Pakistan’s Shia minority, which has lengthy been the goal of violence by Sunni Muslim Islamist militant teams, together with the Pakistani Taliban , or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

Thousands have been killed, a lot of them Shia Muslims, in sectarian violence in Pakistan, in keeping with Human Rights Watch and different monitoring teams.