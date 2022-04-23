Dozens killed in mosque bombing in Afghanistan, Taliban says
In an announcement on Friday, the IS-Okay mentioned the explosive machine that devastated Mazar-e-Sharif’s Sai Doken mosque was hidden in a bag left inside amongst scores of worshippers. As they knelt in prayer, it exploded.
“When the mosque was filled with prayers, the explosives were detonated remotely,” the IS assertion mentioned, claiming that 100 folks had been injured.
The Taliban say they’ve arrested a former IS-Okay chief in northern Balkh province, of which Mazar-e-Sharif is the capital. Zabihullah Noorani, info and tradition division chief in Balkh province, mentioned Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was arrested in reference to Thursday’s mosque assault.
The IS-Okay had been comparatively inactive in Afghanistan since final November, however in current weeks have stepped up its assaults in Afghanistan and in neighbouring Pakistan, taking goal at Shiite Muslim communities reviled by Sunni radicals.
Earlier this month, two bombs exploded in Kabul’s Shiite neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing no less than seven college students and wounding a number of others.
The IS-Okay established its headquarters in jap Afghanistan in 2014 and have been blamed for a number of the worst assaults in Afghanistan, together with a vicious assault on a maternity hospital and at a college that killed greater than 80 women in 2021, months earlier than the Taliban took energy.
The IS-Okay additionally took duty for a brutal bombing outdoors the Kabul International Airport in August 2021 that killed greater than 160 Afghans who had been pushing to enter the airport to flee the nation. Thirteen US navy personnel additionally had been killed as they oversaw America’s remaining withdrawal and the tip of its 20-year battle in Afghanistan.
In current months, the IS-Okay has additionally stepped up assaults in neighbouring Pakistan, concentrating on a Shiite mosque within the northwestern metropolis of Peshawar in March. More than 65 worshippers had been killed. The upstart affiliate has additionally claimed a number of lethal assaults in opposition to Pakistan’s navy.
In Pakistan’s central Punjab metropolis of Faisalabad, the native police on Thursday issued a menace warning, saying “it has been learned that IS-Khas planned to carry out terrorist activities in Faisalabad,” advising folks to “exercise extreme vigilance.” The police warning didn’t elaborate.
