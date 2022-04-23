Dozens killed in mosque bombing in Afghanistan, Taliban says

In an announcement on Friday, the IS-Okay mentioned the explosive machine that devastated Mazar-e-Sharif’s Sai Doken mosque was hidden in a bag left inside amongst scores of worshippers. As they knelt in prayer, it exploded.

“When the mosque was filled with prayers, the explosives were detonated remotely,” the IS assertion mentioned, claiming that 100 folks had been injured.

The Taliban say they’ve arrested a former IS-Okay chief in northern Balkh province, of which Mazar-e-Sharif is the capital. Zabihullah Noorani, info and tradition division chief in Balkh province, mentioned Abdul Hamid Sangaryar was arrested in reference to Thursday’s mosque assault.

The IS-Okay had been comparatively inactive in Afghanistan since final November, however in current weeks have stepped up its assaults in Afghanistan and in neighbouring Pakistan, taking goal at Shiite Muslim communities reviled by Sunni radicals.

Earlier this month, two bombs exploded in Kabul’s Shiite neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi, killing no less than seven college students and wounding a number of others.