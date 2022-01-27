Dozens of armed militants still hold corner of Syria prison

Dozens of armed ISIS militants remained holed up within the final occupied part of a Syrian jail, US-backed Kurdish-led forces stated Thursday.

The two sides clashed a day after the Syrian Democratic Forces introduced they’d regained full management of the power.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Fighting between the armed extremists and SDF troops left no less than two militants useless, the SDF stated in a press release. It stated between 60 and 90 militants had been hiding out within the northern part of the jail within the northeastern metropolis of Hasakeh.

The SDF claimed Wednesday it had regained full management of the jail — per week after scores of militants overran the power. The attackers allowed some to flee, took hostages and clashed with SDF fighters in violence that killed dozens.

The weeklong assault on one of many largest detention services in Syria turned Hasakeh right into a battle zone.

The Kurdish-led administration declared a curfew and sealed off town, barring motion out and in.

Thousands have been displaced due to the violence that started with a daring assault on the jail final Thursday. There had been in a single day celebrations within the metropolis, together with fireworks, after information that the jail had been recaptured.

It was the largest navy operation by ISIS because the group misplaced all territory below its management in 2019 and got here because the militants staged quite a lot of lethal assaults in each Syria and Iraq that stoked fears they might be staging a comeback.

The SDF stated about 3,000 inmates have surrendered since its operation to retake the jail’s northern wing started three days in the past.

The militants had used youngster detainees as human shields slowing down the hassle. There are over 600 youngster detainees within the facility that homes greater than 3,000 inmates. The Kurdish officers haven’t offered particular numbers of the power’s inhabitants.

Kurdish officers stated a lot of youngsters had been freed Wednesday however their destiny remained unclear.

Rights teams and no less than one youngster detainee from contained in the jail say many youngsters had been killed and injured within the clashes.

In the week of combating, dozens of fighters from each side have been killed, the US-led coalition has carried out almost a dozen airstrikes and 1000’s of civilians dwelling close by have been displaced.

A coalition official stated Thursday that detainees of the jail often called Gweiran or al-Sinaa are being secured in a “new, hardened facility” close by the place biometrics might be utilized by the SDF to enroll them.

The official, talking on situation of anonymity in keeping with laws, stated the coalition continues to advise and help the SDF within the operation. The militants had additionally focused the brand new facility of their preliminary assault however failed.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the demise toll from the wrestle at over 200, together with over 150 militants and greater than 50 fighters from the Kurdish-led power. At least seven civilians had been killed within the combating, the Observatory stated. The SDF stated preliminary info put the power’s demise toll at 35.

The SDF, backed by US-led coalition Bradley Fighting Vehicles and air help, had been closing in on the jail wing nonetheless managed by the militants for a number of days. Fighters from the SDF and different safety groups used loudspeakers to name on the militants to give up.

Kurdish officers stated about 200 militants attacked the jail with automotive bombs and suicide belts whereas activating sleeper cells hiding in residential areas across the jail. In one video launched by ISIS, the militants rammed autos towards the jail partitions. At one level, a automotive bomb was detonated in a petroleum warehouse close to the jail, sparking a hearth that lasted a few days.

Read extra:

US-coalition against ISIS faces dual attacks in Syria and Iraq by Iran-backed groups

More than 70 dead in fighting after Syria jail attack: Monitor

Kurdish-led forces say they have regained control of prison in Syria’s Hasaka