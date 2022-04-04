Dozens Of JetBlue Flights Canceled At Logan Airport Over The Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) — JetBlue passengers at Logan Airport expressed frustration after they grew to become stranded over the weekend. One-quarter of the airline’s flights have been canceled and lots of have been delayed.

Kathy Dolan was on her strategy to Philadelphia after a visit to Cancun. “I am exhausted and frustrated and I would like to know what’s going’s on,” Dolan stated. “We got to our flight this morning to check in and we were told the flight was canceled.”

The strains wrapped across the nook at JetBlue ticket counters and baggage was sprawled all over the place as of us scrambled to guide new flights.

“We got here, our gate got moved and then chaos ensued,” one lady advised WBZ-TV. Her household was on the cellphone attempting to re-book.

Jon Fish stated his journey is costing him hundreds as he stays stranded in Boston. “We just paid for a condo in Naples, Florida and it’s sitting empty right now,” Fish stated.

A whole lot of passengers stated that after they requested why their flight was canceled, they didn’t get a strong reply.

They’ve spent hours attempting to rebook and aren’t assured their new flight will get out on time.

“I have no confidence that I am going tomorrow but I booked a flight for tomorrow because there were no flights available today,” stated Fish.

For Joe Pagliarini, its again to sq. one. He was on his strategy to a cruise earlier than his flight was delayed thrice after which canceled. “I don’t know if I am going to fly JetBlue again. I m going home to try and book another cruise for next week I hope I can get credit for the one I loss,” he stated.

On Sunday, JetBlue did launch an announcement apologizing to their prospects saying:

Over the previous a number of days, extreme climate within the southeast and a number of air visitors management delay applications have created important impacts on the trade. We have sadly needed to cancel flights this weekend, and at present’s cancellations will assist us reset our operation and safely transfer our crews and plane again in to place.