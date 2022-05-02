Dozens of people detained at anti-government demonstration in Armenia

Police in Armenia have detained at the least 180 demonstrators who had blocked the streets of Yerevan to protest towards Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Dozens of anti-government protesters — together with some opposition lawmakers — had gathered within the Armenian capital on Monday.

Protest chief and deputy parliamentary speaker Ishkhan Sagatelyan instructed reporters that one other rally would happen within the sq. later within the night.

Anti-government protests demanding that Pashinyan step down reignited in Armenia final month after he expressed the necessity to signal a peace settlement with Azerbaijan.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a decades-old battle over the separatist area of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is a part of Azerbaijan however has been below Armenian management because the early Nineties.

In a six-week battle in 2020, Azerbaijan reclaimed control over large swaths of land in the region earlier than signing a Russia-brokered truce.

Pashinyan has confronted every day backlash in Armenia ever since, because the nations transfer nearer towards a correct peace deal.

On Sunday, demonstrators within the centre of Yerevan arrange tents and stated they wouldn’t depart the world till Pashinyan and his crew stepped down.

A police spokesperson instructed the Interfax information company that some demonstrators have been detained on Monday on prices of refusing to obey officers’ orders.