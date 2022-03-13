Dozens of people drown as boat capsizes trying to reach Spain

“Tragedy. At least 44 victims drowned off the coast of Tarfaya (southern Morocco),” the help company’s Helena Maleno tweeted on Saturday.

They had been amongst 61 migrants who boarded a ship heading for Spain’s Canary Islands, round 100 kilometres (62 miles) away from Tarfaya.

A complete of 16 girls and 7 infants had been amongst these on board, Maleno stated.

“The bodies of three women and two babies are now at the morgue of Laayoune,” the principle metropolis within the disputed Western Sahara territory. The relaxation are nonetheless lacking.

The North African kingdom of Morocco is a key transit level on routes taken by migrants hoping for higher lives on European shores.

According to the Spanish inside ministry, greater than 40,000 migrants arrived within the nation by sea in 2021.

The European Union stated this week it needed to bolster cooperation with Morocco to stem the movement of unlawful migrants getting into the bloc, amid a pointy bounce in makes an attempt to succeed in the Canary Islands — a gateway to the EU.