Dozens of people injure in clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters in Armenia
The variety of Armenian residents injured throughout clashes between
regulation enforcement officers and protesters on Proshyan Street close to
authorities nation homes in Armenia’s Yerevan has elevated to twenty,
Shushan Danielyan, Head of Staff at Yerevan State Medical
University, stated, Trend experiences citing Armenian media.
“As of twenty-two:00 (GMT +4), the residents had been taken to the Heratsi
University Hospital. All of them are presently being handled.”