Dozens Of Seized Vehicles Destroyed In Fire At Police Station In Jammu

The fireplace broke out in an open space housing the seized automobiles

Jammu:

At least seven seized vehicles and over a dozen two-wheelers had been burnt when a hearth broke out on the Satwari police station premises early on Sunday, officers mentioned.

The fireplace broke out in an open space housing the seized automobiles round 1.50 am after an overhead energy line snapped, they mentioned.

Four fireplace engines had been rushed to the spot which introduced the blaze beneath management and saved the police station constructing, officers mentioned.

“At least seven seized cars and over a dozen two-wheelers were completely destroyed in the fire,” an official of the hearth and emergency division mentioned.