Dozens Of Seniors Forced To Leave Homes In Beverly Because Building Is Unsafe

BEVERLY (CBS) – The firm operating Motif assisted residing facility in Beverly believes the constructing isn’t secure, whereas the residents are being pressured out – some with nowhere to go.

“I’m very angry at the utter lack of compassion,” Patty Lynch informed WBZ-TV.

She’s fearful her 77-year-old father with dementia might quickly be homeless. Her household, together with the greater than 60 different residents on the Motif, obtained a letter Monday notifying them they’ve 90 days to maneuver out earlier than the assisted residing facility begins renovations.

It’s a transfer that can possible be detrimental to his well being, stated his spouse.

“It will definitely set him back in his dementia… anxious behaviors and just basically be discombobulated,” stated Marty Langlois.

Monarch Communities, primarily based in Maryland, took over the constructing in January and informed WBZ-TV that it’s in dire want of repairs.

“One of the elevators went down and wasn’t working properly,” defined the corporate’s managing associate, Andrew Teeter. “The emergency generator hasn’t been working properly and that was during the winter.”

SkyEye flew over the roof that the corporate stated is leaking water into the constructing.

Jim Lynch’s household is combating to maintain him on the Motif, fearing that they received’t be capable of afford one other facility.

“Medicaid dollars don’t pay as much as private pay,” Patty Lynch stated. “It becomes an industry and not about care and concern for frail elders.”

The firm argued that they’re simply looking for its residents.

“There are just too many life safety issues that we do not believe this is a safe place for residents or our team,” Teeter stated.

Residents have till July 19 to vacate the constructing and to date, about one-third have discovered one other place to reside.