Dozens protest in Kabul, demanding the Taliban reopens girls’ secondary schools.

Around two dozen ladies and women marched down the streets of Kabul chanting, “open the schools”.

The protest, which solely lasted lower than an hour on Saturday, was in response to the opening after which fast closure of women’ secondary faculties in Afghanistan earlier that week.

On Wednesday, the faculties for college students older than 11 years outdated opened for the brand new tutorial yr. The faculties had been closed for eight months prior due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Then shortly after classes started, the Taliban referred to as for the lessons to shut once more. According to Nobel Prize winner Malala Yousafzai, the choice introduced many college students to tears.

“They were waiting outside their schools, but the gates were closed, and they were crying,” Yousafzai stated whereas speaking to a panel about ladies’s rights in Afghanistan.

“Why is it happening to them just because they’re girls? Why can’t they be studying? Why can’t they be learning?”

On Sunday, women’s rights groups announced that they would stage more protests if the schools do not reopen next week.

“We name on the authorities to reopen the faculties for secondary college women inside per week,” said activist Halima Nasari.

“If the [the Taliban] doesn’t do it, we are going to reopen the faculties ourselves and we are going to arrange peaceable demonstrations within the nation till we get satisfaction.”

Speaking to AFP, a Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen, stated “our policy is not against girls’ education.”

“There are some sensible issues….that had not been solved earlier than the deadline for the opening”, he added.

Thomas West, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan, stated the Taliban had made guarantees the faculties would reopen.

Since the Taliban took management of the nation in August 2021, Women have confronted a number of restrictions of their day by day lives, such because the exclusion from many public jobs.

Women are additionally not capable of journey greater than 72 kilometres with no male guardian, although it isn’t clear if this restriction applies to air journey.

On Saturday, two Afghan airline officers instructed AP that the Taliban didn’t permit dozens of girls to board a number of flights, regardless of a number of of them having twin citizenships.