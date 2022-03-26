DPD Releases New Community Safety Strategy Plan For City Of Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit Police Chief James White introduced his 2022 Community Safety Strategy this week.

It is predicated on White’s five-point plan, which incorporates crowd administration and code enforcement, police presence, noise enforcement, site visitors enforcement and neighborhood engagement.

“This innovative approach to policing incorporates crime analysis data and addresses quality of life issues with action by officers to contribute to the policing excellence that residents deserve,” White stated. “This is specially crafted to inform every Detroiter of what the department will do in their neighborhood to reduce crime and keep them safe.”

Officials say as of March 23, noticed a 15% discount in prison homicides and a 21% discount in non-fatal shootings. That follows a 4% discount in prison homicides and a 9% discount in non-fatal shootings for 2021 after the plan was applied in June.

The 2022 Community Safety Strategy might be viewed here.

