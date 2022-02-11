DPD Warns Of Phone Scammers Claiming To Be Police Officers

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Police are warning residents to be careful for any calls they obtain from folks claiming to be with the division.

The DPD confirms it has obtained a number of calls from residents who appear to be the goal of the rip-off.

READ MORE: Border Protest Fuels Parts Shortage For Automakers

Those scammers are all claiming to be calling on behalf of the Detroit Police Department.

READ MORE: Michigan Man Claims To Be Sovereign Citizen, Charged In Check Case

Police say it’s vital to know officers won’t ever name you, claiming that you must pay a high-quality or warrant by telephone.

MORE NEWS: AG Nessel Warns Michiganders To Avoid Romance Scams As Valentine’s Day

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.