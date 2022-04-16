Cricket
DPL: Dhanmondi top first phase, Naeem and Anamul cross 700 runs
Best match
Abahani’s one-run win over Gazi Group was a last-ball thriller. Tanzim Hasan Sakib went for 89 runs in his 9 overs, however his dipping yorker prevented Husne Habib from hitting the final ball for 4, and he ended up with simply two runs. Abahani had earlier reached 311 for seven, courtesy Jaker Ali’s quickfire 109, earlier than Al-Amin and Akbar Ali fought again with the bat for Gazi Group. But in the long run, Abahani snuck residence with the barest of margins, making certain a top-two end.
