Dr. Alicia Bazzano and Ann Costello Discuss Health and the Golisano Foundation on Inclusion Revolution Radio

Ann Costello and Dr. Alicia Bazzano be part of Inclusion Revolution Radio for episode 5.

Dr. Alicia Bazzano, Chief Health Officer at Special Olympics, and Ann Costello, Executive Director of the Golisano Foundation, joined the Inclusion Revolution Radio podcast alongside host Novie Craven.

Topics of debate included Special Olympics Healthy Communities, Special Olympics partnership with The Golisano Foundation, and inclusion.

Dr. Alicia Bazzano was no stranger to offering healthcare to folks with intellectual disabilities when she joined Special Olympics two years in the past because the very first Chief Health Officer. She has over 20 years of expertise treating sufferers with mental disabilities as a pediatrician. Her work with Special Olympics includes working to offer strategic oversight of well being actions world wide to make sure public funding, insurance policies, medical coaching packages, and well being service supply are inclusive of individuals with mental disabilities.

Ann Costello is a member of the Special Olympics New York Health Advisory Committee and works to develop Special Olympics Global Healthy Communities to each neighborhood world wide. She joined the Golisano Foundation in 1999 and has labored within the non-profit sector for greater than 30 years. The aim of the Golisano Foundation is to make sure folks with mental disabilities have the identical entry to well being and wellness sources as all neighborhood members. The Golisano Foundation graciously donated $30 million to Special Olympics final 12 months, making this the biggest donation within the 53-year historical past of the group.

Listen to this episode of Inclusion Revolution Radio and don’t neglect to subscribe to the podcast to remain updated with the most recent information overlaying the Special Olympics motion.