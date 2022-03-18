Dr Ashish Jha To Take Over As Biden’s Covid Response Coordinator

Dr Ashish Jha is the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Washington:

Indian-American public well being knowledgeable Dr Ashish Jha will take over as President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator subsequent month, the White House introduced on Thursday.

Biden’s COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy Natalie Quillian are leaving the administration subsequent month, it stated.

Biden’s assertion saying Dr Jha’s appointment praised him as one of many main public well being specialists in America and “a well known figure to many Americans from his wise and calming public presence.” Dr Jha is the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

“..And as we enter a new moment in the pandemic – executing on my National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and managing the ongoing risks from COVID – Dr Jha is the perfect person for the job,” Biden stated.

“I appreciate both Jeff and Dr Jha for working closely to ensure a smooth transition, and I look forward to continued progress in the months ahead,” he stated.

Zients, an skilled supervisor and authorities govt, was introduced on by Biden earlier than he took workplace to plot and execute a “wartime” federal authorities response to the coronavirus pandemic, together with shoring up provide and distribution of vaccines, therapeutics and assessments.

Biden, in a press release, praised Zients and his staff for “stunning” and “consequential” progress towards the coronavirus pandemic.

“When Jeff took this job, less than 1 per cent of Americans were fully vaccinated; fewer than half our schools were open; and unlike much of the developed world, America lacked any at-home COVID tests. Today, almost 80 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated; over 100 million are boosted; virtually every school is open; and hundreds of millions of at-home tests are distributed every month,” he stated.

“In addition, the US leads the global effort to fight COVID, delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation on Earth. The progress that he and his team have made is stunning and even more important consequential. Lives have been saved,” he stated.

Biden famous that the US is main the worldwide effort to battle COVID, “delivering more free vaccines to other countries than every other nation.” The US is the worst hit nation by the pandemic. The county has reported over 968,300 deaths and greater than 79,631,000 confirmed COVID-19 instances, in accordance with knowledge from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is printed from a syndicated feed.)