Dr. Get treatment for Gastroenterology related diseases with Vikas Singla – GoMedii

Gastroenterology is the realm of ​​drugs that focuses on the well being of the digestive system, or gastrointestinal (GI) tract, in addition to the liver. Gastroenterologists can deal with every part from irritable bowel syndrome to hepatitis C. Gastroenterologists primarily diagnose and deal with GI circumstances. If your main care physician has discovered an issue together with your GI tract, they’ll appropriate the issue.

In truth, gastroenterologists carry out endoscopic procedures, wherein they use particular devices to visualise and diagnose the GI tract. They don’t carry out surgical procedure, though in some instances, they could work intently with a GI surgeon. The title of the physician we are going to speak about right this moment is Dr. Vikas Singla (Dr. Vikas Singla). He is a Consultant and Head – Gastroenterology (Pancreatic-Bile, Luminal Gastroenterology and Endoscopy Division) Department at Max.

Dr. Vikas Singla is a Gastroenterologist and General Physician in Patel Nagar West, Delhi and has an expertise of 13 years on this discipline. Dr. Vikas Singla practices at Tavanites Healthcare Multi Specialty Polyclinic Diagnostics in Patel Nagar West, Delhi and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. He accomplished MBBS from Sardar Patel Medical College in 2002 and MD – General Medicine from AIIMS, New Delhi in 2005. He is a member of Indian Association of Gastrointestinal Endo-Surgeons (IAGES). Some of the providers offered by the physician are: Constipation,Laparoscopic Surgery,Loose movement,Acidity and Stomach associated and so on.

What ailments are coated in Gastroenterology division? (What ailments are available in Gastroenterology division in Hindi)

Gastroenterology is a specialised space of ​​drugs that focuses on the GI tract. Some gastroenterologists deal with widespread GI ailments. Others give attention to a selected kind of gastroenterology.

Some doable areas of emphasis are:

pancreatic illness

Having irritable bowel illness or continual irritation of the digestive tract

gastrointestinal most cancers

endoscopic monitoring

Reflux esophagitis, which is normally attributable to GERD.

Hepatologists, who give attention to the analysis and remedy of ailments of the liver, gallbladder, biliary tree, and pancreas, will not be at all times related to gastroenterology, however each hepatologist have to be licensed in each inner drugs and gastroenterology. .

What well being circumstances can gastroenterologists diagnose and deal with? (What well being circumstances can gastroenterologists diagnose and deal with in Hindi)

gastroesophageal reflux

colon polyps

Gastroesophageal reflux illness (GERD)

Hepatitis

peptic ulcers

Gallbladder Bag and Biliary Tract Disease

dietary downside

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS)

pancreatitis

What ailments does a gastroenterologist deal with? (What ailments does a gastroenterologist deal with in Hindi)

Gastroenterologists deal with ailments and circumstances affecting the digestive organs and constructions. These components of the physique embrace:

esophagus, or meals pipe

stomach ache

small gut downside

pancreas

billy duct

Who Needs a Gastroenterologist? (Who Needs a Gastroenterologist in Hindi)

In some extreme instances, the affected person is referred to a gastroenterologist. If any individual has any of the beneath talked about issues reminiscent of:

issue swallowing

nausea and vomiting

What procedures are accomplished in Gastroenterology? (What procedures are accomplished in gastroenterology)

Gastroenterologists do plenty of procedures to diagnose and deal with circumstances. These processes embrace:

endoscopy

Colonoscopy and sigmoidoscopy

Polypectomy

esophageal dilatation

