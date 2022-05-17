Dr. John Cheng Hailed as Hero for Charging Gunman in Taiwanese Church

Dr. John Cheng, a 52-year-old sports activities medication specialist, is being hailed as a hero for charging the gunman who focused the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Orange County, California, on Sunday, saving lives at the price of his personal.

The Los Angeles Times reported:

The churchgoer killed when a gunman opened hearth at a Laguna Woods church Sunday was a sports activities medication physician and grasp of martial arts who was slain whereas making an attempt to cease the capturing, authorities mentioned Monday. Orange County sheriff’s officers mentioned that when the suspect started capturing, Dr. John Cheng put himself within the line of fireplace and tried to stop others from being shot. According to the visiting pastor, Cheng, 52, of Laguna Niguel, was not an everyday on the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church, which met Sundays on the Geneva Presbyterian Church, however had introduced his mom to a particular occasion honoring the previous longtime pastor.

The Orange County Register reported:

Cheng additionally was a martial arts fanatic, and he was large on youth sports activities and preserving youngsters and younger adults lively. … Andrew Mashburn, the athletic director at Aliso Niguel [High School], mentioned Cheng was the soccer group’s doctor and ran yearly physicals with all of the student-athletes. “We just finished working with him last Wednesday where he personally cleared 400 of our student-athletes for participation in athletics for the 22/23 school year,” Mashburn mentioned. “Dr. Cheng was an amazing man. Kind, caring, happy. He was calm, cool and collected and we were blessed to be able to work with him and his staff. Such a devastating loss for our community.”

The alleged gunman, a naturalized Chinese immigrant, was tied up by congregants after Dr. Cheng charged him. Dr. Cheng was the one one that died; 4 others have been wounded. The motive for the assault, which is being referred to as a hate crime, was apparently anger towards Taiwan amid rising tensions with mainland China.

