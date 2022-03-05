Dr Neil Aggett did not commit suicide, he was killed by the Security Branch – inquest judge | News24

Four many years after anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett died in police custody, a reopened inquest into his demise has discovered it was not a suicide.

The reopened inquest into the 1982 demise of anti-apartheid activist Dr Neil Aggett has discovered he didn’t die by suicide, however was killed by the police whereas in custody.

On Friday, Judge Motsamai Makume handed down judgment within the inquest that spanned two years.

Aggett, who was 28 on the time, was discovered hanging in his cell on the notorious John Vorster Square police station, now Johannesburg Central police station, after being detained there for 70 days on suspicion of treason.

Dr Neil Aggett File

A 1982 inquest, chaired by Justice of the Peace Pieter Kotze, cleared the apartheid authorities and dominated his demise a suicide.

In his judgment, Makume discovered Kotze was biased and never involved in discovering out what had occurred to Aggett, however slightly why he had killed himself.

“Dr Neil Aggett did not commit suicide. He was killed by the members of the Security Branch… When Neil didn’t regain consciousness [after he was tortured], they took him back to his cell, propped him up and hanged him.”

After Aggett’s demise, Security Branch members visited his household dwelling within the Western Cape to seek out proof that corroborated the declare he had killed himself.

Makume requested:

If they had been satisfied that he had dedicated suicide, why did they go all the best way to the Western Cape to seek out proof that wasn’t there?

The decide stated he was appalled by how Kotze had ignored testimony that Aggett was tortured on quite a few events and had even filed a grievance.

In one incident, simply days earlier than his demise, he was interrogated for 62 hours.

“The finding that Neil consented to 62 hours of sleep deprivation boggles my mind,” stated Makume.

He added the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) ought to pursue legal fees towards these concerned in Aggett’s demise.

The NPA welcomed the judgment that put aside the preliminary inquest into Aggett’s demise.

“The NPA commends the teamwork of investigating officers Colonel Mathipa and Warrant Officer Frank Kgamanyane, retired Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions advocate Jabulani Mlotshwa and senior state advocate Shubnum Singh.

“This group labored tirelessly with legislation agency Webber Wetzel to make sure that witnesses had been traced and will testify on this inquest listening to, following the authorisation to carry the listening to by Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola in 2019,” its spokesperson, Phindi Mjonondwane, said.

Mjonondwane added it acknowledged the pain and suffering of the Aggett family.

“His companion, Dr Elizabeth Floyd, and lots of others misplaced family members because of apartheid-era atrocities. The NPA is on report of getting stated that the unwarranted delays in bringing perpetrators to guide was an injustice to the households of those victims and we are going to work swiftly in making use of its thoughts to implement the suggestions by Makume,” she stated.

