Dr Norman Swan has made a surprising revelation about the sub-variant dubbed ‘Son of Omicron’

Suggestions a brand new “stealth” sub-variant of Omicron was to be regarded the “Son of Omicron” have been shut down by well being knowledgeable Dr Norman Swan.

The ABC commentator mentioned on Monday the sub-variant was “not the son at all”, and could be extra precisely likened to the pressure’s sister.

He defined in a TikTok how Omicron started with a “mother virus” that gave beginning to 3 “baby viruses” BA. 1, BA. 2, and BA.3.

“BA. 1 was the one that took over the world in late November, early December, and BA. 2 is the second baby, the birth happened around about the same time.

He said it had yet to be determined if BA. 2, popularly dubbed Omicron’s son, was more or less contagious than BA. 1, and early data had shown it was unlikely to be more dangerous.

“It’s not something to get panicked about. It’s not a new variant, it’s just the middle child.,” he informed viewers.

“Like any middle child it’s starting to assert itself … it doesn’t look like something we need to worry about,” he mentioned.

Early analysis had indicated that individuals who contracted the unique Omicron could be protected against subsequent sub-variants, Dr Swan added.

He additionally squashed a typical perception the Omicron variant was a gentle virus, likening it to the unique Wuhan pressure that swept the globe within the early phases of the pandemic.

“The reason it feels more mild is that we’re benefiting from the huge vaccination rates, but we’re also suffering from slow booster uptake,” he mentioned.

“People who are vaccinated who are dying – there is a percentage of those who have died who have not had their booster in time.”

The BA. 2 sub-variant has been detected in a “handful” of Covid cases in Victoria, the state’s Covid commander Jeroen Weimar confirmed.

There are three circumstances in NSW and one case in Queensland, state authorities informed information.com.au.

An ACT well being spokesperson mentioned the state had additionally seen a “small number of cases” of sub-variant BA. 2, however the predominant kind circulating locally was nonetheless Omicron BA.1.

Meanwhile, the Northern Territory has recorded one case of BA. 2, a NT Health spokesperson confirmed.

The BA. 2 case load has but to be revealed for the remainder of the nation.

The sub-variant has been detected in additional than 40 nations, although it’s most prevalent in Europe.

It now accounts for nearly half of all Covid circumstances in Denmark for instance, the place it has overtaken the unique Omicron variant.

Melbourne University medical epidemiologist Nancy Baxter informed Todayfinal week that BA. 2 is perhaps extra contagious than Omicron.

“So if it gets here, it may extend our waves, so our wave may take longer to get out of. But we don’t know enough yet,” she mentioned.

On Friday, a Department of Health spokeswoman confirmed the sub-variant had been detected in Australia.

“Most states and territories in Australia have detected a very low number of the Omicron sub-variant BA. 2 in respiratory samples submitted for testing,” she informed information.com.au in a press release.

“The early detection of BA. 2 in Australia is a testament to the success of Australia’s genomic sequencing strategy.

“As with all variants, this will continue to be closely monitored.”