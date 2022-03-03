Dr Prannoy Roy Speaks To Akhilesh Yadav On UP Campaign: Full Transcript

Dr Prannoy Roy speaks to Akhilesh Yadav.

New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke to NDTV’s Dr Prannoy Roy and senior jounalist Shekhar Gupta on this 12 months’s marketing campaign in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP’s accusation of dynastic politics, on the day the state entered its sixth section of polling.

Here is the total transcript of the dialogue:

Akhilesh Yadav: We are doing no matter we will. Now my voice has additionally gone

Shekhar Gupta: Now that you’re dropping you voice, you are sounding extra like your father

Akhilesh Yadav: No, no take a look at this (factors to his head) for the true backside line

Shekhar Gupta: Tell us what is the distinction between this 12 months’s marketing campaign, and the one from final time?

Akhilesh Yadav: This time there’s extra enthusiasm and power. All the general public programmes I’ve completed until now, I’ve not seen such enthusiasm. People in giant numbers have attended the programme, even when they weren’t invited or not. This is the primary election the place I’m seeing folks popping out of their very own will. We need change, however greater than us these folks need change.

Prannoy Roy: I agree with you, I’ve by no means seen such enthusiasm, such josh. But the BJP is dividing folks on the premise of Hindu Muslim, is that working?

Akhilesh Yadav: They tried to do it in Kairana, they tried in Muzaffarnagar. They needed this sort of division to occur from the primary section itself. Look on the language they use. Look on the sort of speeches their management is giving. Listen to the sorts of issues they’re saying. But, I, together with our social gathering, have been asking the basic questions proper from the primary day. If we had been speaking about riots within the first section, then within the second section too we had been elevating problems with relevance. Today we’re in Ballia, so we’re discussing points associated to Ballia, like there must be a medical school right here, it must be linked to the expressway. The mandis haven’t procured something from the farmers right here. The massive points listed below are inflation and unemployment. This is the destiny of many younger folks right here.

Shekhar Gupta: They are asking for jobs, he is additionally asking for jobs.

Prannoy Roy: The BJP is saying, with you the regulation and order will worsen.

Akhilesh Yadav: No, for those who take a look at the NCRB statistics, the utmost variety of unsafe, unprotected ladies are in UP, the utmost variety of faux encounters is in UP. If the IPS is lacking in motion, it’s in UP. A businessman in Gorakhpur, which is the Chief Minister’s constituency, is killed due to extortion. Custodial deaths are the very best right here. So, what regulation and order are they speaking about?

Shekhar Gupta: But for those who speak to the native folks, they are saying there have been lots of circumstances of kidnapping, ransom, folks had been picked off the streets, however it does not occur anymore.

Akhilesh Yadav: Check the timeline for your self. The identical day that the Prime Minister was speaking about rampant crime and kidnappings of the previous in UP, that day a toddler was kidnapped in Agra. The businessman father couldn’t pay Rs 25 lakh as ransom, and two days later his little one was killed. Even in the present day, any newspaper you learn, will carry stories of crime and of our daughters being harassed on the streets.

Shekhar Gupta: If you win the elections this time, how will your new authorities be totally different from the final time you had been in energy?

Akhilesh Yadav: When you change into Chief Minister for the primary time, you study lots of new issues. Now for 5 years, I’ve been part of the opposition. We had a chance to run the federal government, if the folks give us one other alternative, I feel we can work even higher for Uttar Pradesh this time. And we’ve labored. Thanks to the imaginative and prescient of the Samajwadis that the Prime Minister was in a position to land in a Hercules helicopter on the roads of UP. Had this been their imaginative and prescient, inform me that is is there any highway in Gujarat that’s adequate for a Hercules to land on it.

Prannoy Roy: Prime Minister Modi has stated that you’re maintaining all of it within the household, he is not doing that.

Shekhar Gupta: But he says that 42 persons are of his household

Prannoy Roy: But the folks will resolve whether or not you’re household or you’re chief, proper?

Akhilesh Yadav: I heard the speech he gave in Ballia. He spoke about household and nepotism 15 occasions in his speech. And in the entire day, he will need to have spoken no less than 25 occasions about excessive nepotism. I wish to ask him that simply because no one is speaking about his household, doesn’t imply he doesn’t encourage that. How has the son of his second-in-command entered the world of cricket? Yogi Adityanath, the present Chief Minister, if his uncle wasn’t within the mutt, maybe our Chief Minister would not have been heading the mutt both. When the Prime Minister was giving his speech on households and nepotism in Ballia, did he not see the previous MP from right here standing subsequent to him? Is he going to overlook about Jyotiraditya Scindia? Two of his aunts are within the BJP. Whose son is he? Whose son is the Chief Minister of Karnataka? If he does not have a household, what can I do?

Prannoy Roy: Are you not scared? These folks can do something. Do you are feeling a bit scared?

Akhilesh Yadav: That time has gone. They raided us. They thought we had cash. If we had the cash, we might have grabbed the centre stage. Our leaders would additionally fly in helicopters.

Prannoy Roy : Wave to them

(Akhilesh Yadav turns round to wave, the group roars)

Prannoy Roy : This is enthusiasm

Akhilesh Yadav : I have never seen an election like this earlier than

Shekhar Gupta: So, you’re saying that if there was no nepotism, Yogi Adityanath would not have change into the top of the mutt?

Akhilesh Yadav: Yes, he could not have change into head of the mutt. Because his uncle was within the mutt, he was in a position to develop and progress. I do not know why they overlook in regards to the household ties of their very own social gathering. A former Chief Minister’s son was an MP, he was a minister. The defence minister’s son is an MLA. There are lots of dynasts within the BJP, however they only cannot see it.