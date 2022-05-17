Draft of new congressional districts in New York state released

NEW YORK – A court docket appointed skilled launched a draft of new congressional maps for New York state.

The maps would assist Republicans by creating 5 districts that lean GOP and no less than 4 others the place Republicans could be aggressive.

The reworked maps additionally change the equation in Democratic districts.

According to the New York Times, Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney had been drawn right into a single district extending throughout Manhattan.

A court docket will take touch upon the maps for 2 days earlier than a closing model is predicted to be permitted by a choose on Friday.