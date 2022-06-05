Drag Queens Dance in Front of Babies, Toddlers at Dallas Pride Event

A viral video that includes drag queens dancing in entrance of infants and toddlers at a Dallas satisfaction occasion has triggered an uproar on social media.

The occasion, titled “Drag the Kids to Pride,” was held at a bar known as Mr. Misster in Dallas, Texas, the place households have been inspired to attend with their youngsters.The announcement mentioned:

Mr. Misster’s Drag the Kids to Pride Drag Show supplies the final word family-friendly satisfaction expertise. The signature occasion is a family-friendly spin-off of our Champagne Drag Brunch, with our resident DJ Charlie Phresh enjoying a few of your favourite hits will host Nicole O’Hara Munro brings collectively a few of the finest drag entertainers round!

The announcement then invited “young performers” to take the stage and dance alongside the “Queens.”

“Do you want to hit the stage with the Queens? We have five limited spots for young performers to take the stage solo, or with the Queen of their choosing! Come hang out with the Queens and enjoy this unique pride experience fit for guests of all ages!” it concluded.

As the outrageous video illustrated, the occasion was something however “family-friendly,” as drag queens danced and lip-synched whereas the kids provided them cash for his or her efficiency like at a strip membership. Take a glance:

DRAG THE KIDS TO PRIDE DALLAS EXPOSED! pic.twitter.com/I5FAzxE0da — Cassady Campbell (@Ccampbellbased) June 4, 2022

Drag Queen dances for youngsters in Dallas, Texas. pic.twitter.com/uqoFWZMFAT — Isabella Riley (@isabellarileyus) June 4, 2022