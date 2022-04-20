Dragons eager for ANZAC Day challenge

The St. George Illawarra Dragons are determined to proceed their profitable methods on ANZAC Day however Andrew McCullough says his facet can’t enable the emotion of the normal conflict to derail its preparations.

The Sydney Roosters have had the Dragons’ measure in 4 of the final 5 ANZAC Day clashes however the three way partnership comes into this 12 months’s fixture with a spring in its step.

The Dragons snapped their four-game shedding streak with final week’s win over the Newcastle Knights and are raring for his or her subsequent project on the SCG on Monday.

Stream each sport of each spherical of the 2022 NRL Telstra Premiership Season Live & Ad-Break Free In Play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

“It’s a huge occasion,” mentioned Dragons hooker Andrew McCullough.

“What (the ANZACs) did, it’s hard to fathom.

“You can never do it justice. It’s hard to get your head around how much of a sacrifice they made.”

While the gravity of the event isn’t misplaced on the Dragons, McCullough insists the facet can’t change into overawed on the massive stage.

“The whole occasion is pretty special,” McCullough mentioned.

“(But) continuing on our performance is first and foremost what we’re looking to do. A lot of hard work has gone into the last month.

“I think we completed at 88 per cent on the weekend and that gave us a chance to actually win that game. You can’t let the occasion dictate how you’re going to play your football.

“It’s a simple game, you can’t let (the occasion) overawe you. Just tackle hard and run hard.”

Dragons fan favorite Blake Lawrie declared there was no greater sport for the Dragons earlier than September than the ANZAC Day Cup.

“ANZAC Day speaks for itself,” the hard-hitting ahead mentioned.

“It’s a massive day, it’s the biggest game of the year, apart from a finals series.

“We’re pretty keen as a whole group.”

Lawrie mentioned the Dragons have been wanting ahead to testing their shares towards one of many competitors’s perennial heavyweights.

“The Roosters have been top four ever since I’ve been a part of first grade,” he mentioned.

“We’ll be looking to get there and test ourselves and come away with the two points.”

Camera Icon Lawrie at coaching on Wednesday. Image: Daily Telegraph Credit: News Corp Australia

Starting from the bench, Lawrie ran for extra metres than any Dragon within the win over the Knights and predicted his facet’s bench would play a giant function once more on Monday.

“I think it’s going to be massive,” he mentioned.

“They’ve got a world class forward pack: Waerea-Hargreaves, Collins, Taukeiaho off the bench. Victor Radley’s playing some good footy.

“But we’ll be up for the challenge.”