Dragons have a man sent off – and then put Titans to the sword
A 12-man St George Illawarra wanted a late rally and Tautau Moga hat-trick to snap a three-game shedding streak and proceed a wild weekend of scoring, plunging the Titans additional into picket spoon competition.
Despite former State of Origin prop Francis Molo being despatched off for a excessive shot on Patrick Herbert with the Dragons clinging to a four-point lead with 18 minutes left, Anthony Griffin’s aspect managed to attain thrice whereas a person down for a late-season 46-26 comfort win in Wollongong on Sunday.
The Dragons turned the sixth workforce this spherical to attain 40 factors or extra with the nine-tries-to-four win, which heaps additional stress on the Titans to keep away from the picket spoon. They are solely above the Tigers on factors differential.
Justin Holbrook’s aspect had all of the working when Molo clattered Herbert with a excessive shot from the kick-off return, with the Dragons already down two males on the bench resulting from early accidents to Andrew McCullough (knee) and Moses Mbye (hamstring).
But the Titans inexplicably had been caught brief thanks to 2 Moga tries as a match between two groups lengthy out of finals competition at instances descended into chaos.
St George Illawarra five-eighth Junior Amone and Dragons utility Jack Bird additionally bagged a double, whereas Gold Coast’s million-dollar man David Fifita crashed over for a spectacular solo attempt within the first half.
The Dragons bombed out of finals competition with a last-gasp loss to the Raiders final week, and face the struggling Tigers and wobbly Broncos within the ultimate fortnight of the season.
ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS 46 (Tautau Moga 3, Junior Amone 2, Jack Bird 2, Mat Feagai, Jayden Sullivan tries; Zac Lomax 5 objectives) defeated GOLD COAST TITANS 26 (Alexander Brimson, David Fifita, Beau Fermor, Jojo Fifita tries; Tanah Boyd 5 objectives) at WIN Stadium. Referee: Liam Kennedy. Crowd: 12,348.