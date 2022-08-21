Dragons have a man sent off – and then put Titans to the sword

A 12-man St George Illawarra wanted a late rally and Tautau Moga hat-trick to snap a three-game shedding streak and proceed a wild weekend of scoring, plunging the Titans additional into picket spoon competition.

Despite former State of Origin prop Francis Molo being despatched off for a excessive shot on Patrick Herbert with the Dragons clinging to a four-point lead with 18 minutes left, Anthony Griffin’s aspect managed to attain thrice whereas a person down for a late-season 46-26 comfort win in Wollongong on Sunday.

The Dragons turned the sixth workforce this spherical to attain 40 factors or extra with the nine-tries-to-four win, which heaps additional stress on the Titans to keep away from the picket spoon. They are solely above the Tigers on factors differential.

Justin Holbrook’s aspect had all of the working when Molo clattered Herbert with a excessive shot from the kick-off return, with the Dragons already down two males on the bench resulting from early accidents to Andrew McCullough (knee) and Moses Mbye (hamstring).