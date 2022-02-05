Drake’s cryptic post, unfollows Rihanna

Drake is constant his cryptic callouts, after his ex-girlfriend Rihanna introduced she is having a toddler with A$AP Rocky.

The Laugh Now, Cry Later singer shared a brand new photograph of himself standing alone within the chilly, because the snow falls round him in his native Canada, The Sun reviews.

Drake added the mysterious caption: “If I had a dollar for every time my honesty made me the villain I woulda been touched a zillion … and ion wanna be civil with n***as cause I ain’t no civilian.

It’s the latest somber picture and vague caption since Rihanna announced her pregnancy.

On Thursday, Drake, 35, posted a set of pictures showing him wrapped up outside in the snow, with the hood covering most of his face.

He captioned the snaps: “She said she’s been there before … but you never been with me so you never been.”

The Grammy winner additionally unfollowed the Umbrella singer and her child daddy.

That adopted his preliminary submit, made a day after Rihanna went public.

Sitting inside a Maybach with the door vast open, Drake peered out from the again seat within the snap

The Canadian star lined his total face minus his eyes in a blue head wrap and sported mild wash denims and a leather-based jacket.

Drake confirmed off his yellow and black kicks as he captioned his submit with a rhyme, studying: “I’ve seen things that ain’t on nobodies vision board or list of goals … I would go more in depth if I wasn’t dealing with shallow souls.”

Lost love

From 2009 till 2018, Rihanna had an on-and-off relationship with Drake, although a lot of the time was spent in limbo or as pals.

Ultimately, A$AP received out — Rihanna and the rapper had identified one another for nearly a decade, however their relationship turned romantic in 2020.

The celebrity singer first revealed her being pregnant to the world along with her New York City photograph shoot alongside A$AP Rocky which noticed her carrying a pink puffer jacket and a great deal of jewelry – no due date has been introduced but.

Riri’s child

On Wednesday, Rihanna posted her child bump photographs to Instagram for the primary time.

In the picture which kicked off the submit, the Diamonds singer stood in a rest room and stared down as she revealed her child bump.

She captioned the snaps: “How the gang pulled up to black history month.”

The child bump photographs got here after followers had been speculating for months that Rihanna was pregnant.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission