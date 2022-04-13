Drama on the harbour: Phantom of the Opera bullying claims unmasked

Asked in regards to the bullying allegations, Terracini stated: “If they are referring to Callum, I have spent a maximum of 30 minutes with him. I can’t understand how anyone could interpret that as bullying. These are very serious accusations and it is very easy to make them anonymously. If they want to put their names to them I will address them.” Opera Australia has warned the forged and crew to not communicate to the media in regards to the state of affairs. Loading Opera Australia chief govt Fiona Allan stated she was conscious allegations of unacceptable conduct had been raised by Phantom’s forged and crew. “This matter is being taken very seriously and we are looking at it as a matter of urgency.” Terracini stated the choice to face Francis down on Tuesday night time was attributable to considerations over the well being of his voice given he just lately had COVID-19. “On Tuesday night we were still unsure of the performer in question being healthy vocally to perform,” Terracini stated. “[The decision to stand him down] was to protect his voice in case there were residual issues post-COVID.”

The difficulties between Francis and Terracini got here to a head just lately after Terracini allegedly made an offensive comment to Francis. The comment was not alleged to have been about race. Francis raised the problem with Opera Australia however didn’t want to pursue the matter formally and it’s but to be investigated. Tuesday night time’s efficiency was delayed and a few components, together with some pyrotechnics, weren’t used. Credit:James Brickwood Terracini denies making the comment. Francis declined to remark to the Herald. Francis, who just lately starred in Girl from the North Country on the Theatre Royal and gained a Helpmann Award for his function as drag queen Lola within the Australian tour of Kinky Boots – a job he reprised on Broadway – was absent from the Phantom manufacturing for a brief interval due to his COVID-19 an infection. He returned to his starring function on the weekend and carried out 4 exhibits.

Lyndon Terracini will depart as director of Opera Australia on the finish of 2023. Terracini promoted Lachlan O’Brien, who has two small elements within the manufacturing and is a part of the ensemble, to play Raoul as a substitute of Francis on Tuesday night time. O’Brien had not carried out the function on this manufacturing earlier than nor had he rehearsed it as an understudy. Tuesday night time’s efficiency began 20 minutes late, which Allan stated was to work by way of well being and security issues raised by a member of the forged performing a principal function for the primary time. However, a contributing issue was that some members had been contemplating not occurring stage to carry out. In an announcement, Opera Australia stated was taking the matter significantly and would meet with these concerned to alleviate the state of affairs. “Opera Australia has a process in place to review and, if necessary, investigate serious matters of this nature. To ensure the integrity of this process, Opera Australia will not make any further comment until the issue is resolved.”