‘Dramatic act of negligence’: Jockey who forgot last lap fails to have ban overturned

But Victorian Jockeys Association chief government Matthew Hyland, on behalf of Poy, mentioned it was not essential to issue deterrence into the penalty. “This is a once-in-a-career sort of error,” Hyland mentioned. “We never see anyone make this mistake twice.” Jockey Michael Poy. Credit:Getty Images Poy mentioned there have been different mitigating elements at play. The day prior, he had taken Mother’s Day off after dropping his mom earlier this 12 months. He mentioned he hadn’t deliberate to experience at Kyneton, however his supervisor had booked him for one experience that was a profitable probability. The experience on Dente was then a late pick-up on the morning of the race.

The stewards mentioned the jockeys have been reminded on the limitations by attendants that the race was over 2828 metres, however Poy had advised stewards of their inquiry that he had not heard that. Loading Poy additionally added that he had purchased a home seven months in the past and had different monetary commitments that will be severely impacted by the two-month suspension, which equated to $55,000 in misplaced earnings. Most importantly, he emphasised that he can be remembered by punters as “the jockey who went a lap early”. “I’m definitely guilty, I’m not saying I’m not,” he mentioned. “The biggest deterrence is when you go out for breakfast and people don’t remember you for the jockey who won a group race or the jockey that had ridden 300 winners or the jockey that finished his apprenticeship the quickest of anyone in his year. They ask me, ‘are you the jockey who went a lap early?’”