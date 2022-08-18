Dramatic clip captures moment lifeguards save cat from drowning: “Got you”

A dramatic clip has proven the second British lifeguards saved a distressed cat from drowning in a river within the east of England.

In the viral footage shared on the social media platform TikTok on August 8, a crew of lifeguards might be seen rescuing the feline.

As the clip begins a Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) crew might be seen transferring their boat in direction of a white cat that was clinging to a river wall in Great Yarmouth’s River Bure, whereas half of its physique was submerged within the water.

One of the crew reached out to the cat, by now absolutely submerged within the river and pulled the poor feline out.

Thankfully, the visibly shaken cat was rapidly wrapped up in a towel and greeted with a sometimes British: “Hello, mate.”

While the boat made its approach across the city’s harbor, one of many lifeguards might be seen petting the animal and telling it: “We’ve got you.”

It later emerged that the cat, known as Icicle, was reunited with its proprietor and that the rescue can be featured as a part of a BBC collection Saving Lives At Sea, which reveals real-life rescues from throughout the British Isles.

The RNLI is made up of volunteer lifeboat crews that present a rescue service within the U.Ok. and Ireland.

According to the group, its crews have saved greater than 142,700 lives since 1824 and usually share security info for individuals heading to the coast within the British Isles.

Since the clip was shared earlier this month, it has been seen 1.2 million occasions and has attracted some 113,700 feedback.

Many of those that commented on the put up thanked the lifeguards for his or her priceless service and praised the way in which they dealt with the rescue.

One TikTok consumer stated: “Not all heroes wear capes, some have orange boats.”

Another added: “Absolute heroes, I love the wee [little] ‘hello mate, we’ve got you’ when he’s wrapped up. Pure care and compassion.”

A 3rd commented: “Cat didn’t have any energy left to meow and say thank you, but he did it a thousand times with his eyes and heart.”

A fourth posted: “Thank you so much for helping that poor little one and thank you for all you do.”

RNLI volunteer at Great Yarmouth and Gorleston, Shaun Kent, stated in a press release despatched to Newsweek: “It’s been so great to see the public’s positive response to Icicle’s rescue.

“It was a pleasure reuniting him together with his proprietor and we’re so relieved we received there simply in time.”

Saving Lives At Sea will air on BBC Two within the U.Ok. at 8 p.m. GMT on Thursday, August 25, and can later be accessible on iPlayer.