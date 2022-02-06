Dramatic twist in PM ‘psycho’ text drama

A senior authorities minister has furiously denied he’s the thriller frontbencher who raged concerning the PM after he was publicly accused on social media.

Defence Minister Peter Dutton has furiously denied he’s the thriller frontbencher who referred to as the Prime Minister a “complete psycho” after he was publicly accused on social media.

Former NSW Premier Bob Carr took to Twitter on Sunday night time to insist that the thriller man was the Defence Minister however offered zero proof to help the wild declare.

“The minister who shared the text with van Onselen and gave permission to use it was Peter Dutton,’’ Mr Carr said.

“If PM Morrison has one more week in free fall the prospect of a leadership change pre-election is real. Party rules don’t count if most MPs think you will lead them to defeat.”

Contacted by information.com.au, Mr Carr insisted his sources had been impeccable however he wouldn’t be offering any data on who informed him or why he was so satisfied he had solved the best whodunit in Australian politics since J.R was shot within the 1980 episode of Dynasty titled: A House Divided.

Mr Dutton issued a stinging rebuke to the declare final night time demanding the previous NSW Premier delete the tweet.

“Bob Carr’s tweet is baseless, untrue and should be deleted,’’ he said.

The Defence Minister has previously rejected the allegation he is the culprit on national television last week during an interview with the ABC’s Laura Tingle.

Tingle confronted the Defence Minister bluntly, asking if the mystery cabinet minister who called the Prime Minister a “complete psycho” was him.

“Speaking of conflict, Mr Dutton, we have seen text messages leaked against the Prime Minister this week. Malcolm Turnbull suggested that it was Colonel Mustard responsible. Were you responsible for the leak?’’ she said.

“No. And I’m a Queensland Cabinet Minister, Laura. I know you follow politics carefully, but I’m in Queensland and I’m not a New South Wales Cabinet Minister,’’ he said.

While the journalist who broke the story – Network Ten journalist Peter van Onselen – insists the mystery MP is a federal cabinet minister he has never said the leaker was from NSW.

“There’s doubt about all aspects of this,’’ Mr Dutton continued.

“I’d love to know what you say about me to your colleagues in your private text messages. To be honest, I don’t really care. But the reality is that people say things that are exaggerated or heated at a particular point in time.”

A political headkicker, Mr Dutton has demonstrated his fondness for spiky texts prior to now after he as soon as described a journalist as “a mad f***ing witch” after which by accident despatched it to her.

Political insiders speculating on attainable culprits have additionally returned to an article within the Sydney Morning Herald final yr the place the political editor Peter Hartcher claimed the NSW Premier would like if Peter Dutton was the Prime Minister.

“In private, she is scathing. The NSW Premier has told Liberal colleagues she’d have preferred that Peter Dutton had won the last federal leadership ballot – she’d rather be dealing with Dutton because Morrison is so unpleasant, she’s said. She described the PM as a “bully”,’’ Hartcher wrote.

“Berejiklian went so far as to tell a colleague that Morrison’s behaviour was “evil”. She and plenty of of her colleagues are nonetheless indignant at the truth that Morrison’s press workplace phoned political reporters in a background effort to discredit her, so-called “briefing against her”, over the vaccine rollout a number of weeks in the past.”

The historic flashpoint in relations between the NSW Premier’s workplace and the Prime Minister’s workplace has at all times been claims that Mr Morrison’s workplace was briefing in opposition to Ms Berejiklian to Canberra press gallery journalists through the bushfires and the pandemic.

According to reviews, this led to a screaming match between employees within the respective workplaces in a single incident final yr.

At the time of the leaked textual content messages being handed to Channel 10’s Peter van Onselen, the NSW Premier was enraged by a report by The Australian’s Sharri Markson on January 4, 2020, that NSW had resisted overtures to supply navy ships to evacuate individuals in coastal areas from seashores.

She blamed the story on Mr Morrison’s supporters briefing in opposition to her. At the time the Defence Minister was Linda Reynolds, who has additionally denied being the supply of the leaked textual content messages.

Around the identical time of those disagreements, Van Onslen was supplied with the texts to “reassure him” he might go arduous on the anger in authorities ranks in direction of Mr Morrison.

He additionally began boasting to different MPs privately that he had explosive texts and was ready for the best to make use of them however that he had not but secured permission from the events to take action.

There was one other latest flashpoint final yr over claims that the NSW Premier had knocked again a proposal from the Prime Minister to ship within the military to lockdown Sydney after the Bondi outbreak and that the PM had urged her to lockdown earlier.

At the time, there have been reviews the Prime Minister’s workplace had first briefed reporters this was not occurring and subsequently briefed that it was a terrific concept that the NSW Premier had rejected as circumstances soared.

While it’s not recognized what the motivation was to “green light” journalist Peter van Onselen to launch the texts he’s recognized about for 2 years now, one possible set off is anger in direction of the Prime Minister over NSW preselections and concern over the efficiency of NSW Premier Dom Perrottet.

Speaking on the ABC’s 7.30 program final week, former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull stated the brutal character evaluation that his successor was a “complete psycho” was no shock.

“I wasn’t surprised by the content. I was a little bit surprised they found their way into the public domain,” he stated.

“Clearly, whoever authorised [Network 10 journalist] Mr [Peter] van Onselen to release that did not have Scott Morrison’s best interests at heart,” he stated.

“Everybody has a theory about who the Cabinet Minister is. Have you got a theory about who might be the texting Minister,’’ 7:30 host Laura Tingle said.

“Yes. I will name the culprit,’’ Mr Turnbull deadpanned.

“Right?,’’’ Tingle replied.

“It was Colonel Mustard in the library with a smartphone,’’ he said.

Ms Berejiklian has issued a statement declaring she “does not recall” sending or receiving the messages however did not unequivocally deny she was a part of the dialog.