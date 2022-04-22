Dramatic vision of father-son yacht rescue

A father and his 11-year-old son have been rescued from their stricken yacht by water police after colliding with submerged rocks close to Western Australia’s Rottnest Island.

The pair despatched out a misery name shortly after 8:30pm on Thursday and had been instructed to activate their on-board EPIRB, which notified the nationwide Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

With the boat taking over water by way of its shattered hull, the daddy advised authorities over the radio they had been being “crushed by broken furniture”.

Police responded, “Don’t abandon ship at the moment, we are coming to your location and we will assist you off the vessel.”

At round 9:15pm, two water police vessels arrived at Transit Rocks the place the boat was lodged, however had been unable to strategy as a result of hazardous circumstances.

Camera Icon A father and son had been rescued from their stricken yacht in a single day after the vessel lodged on shallow rocks in tough seas. WA Police Credit: Supplied

Fortunately for the pair, the wind quickly modified route and police had been in a position to strategy and take them on board.

Both the person and his son had sustained minor accidents and had been met by ambulance officers once they reached shore and brought to hospital.

Inspector Steve Scott from the WA Police Emergency Management and Specialist Support Division stated the tough circumstances wouldn’t have been nice for anybody concerned.

“It was quite challenging out there. Luckily our newly acquired jet boat allowed us to get much closer to the vessel and the reef, and ultimately affect that rescue,” he advised 6PR.

Initial studies recommend the yacht suffered a mechanical problem which left it caught in gear.

“We always say it’s a very different set of circumstances when you have a mechanical issue when you’re on the side of the road, as opposed to being out on the water,” Inspector Scott stated.

“Once he hit the reef, he had all the appropriate safety equipment, acted very calmly, activated his EPIRB, called out to water police co-ordination centre via the radio and that allowed us to know his location and successfully rescue them.”

Local authorities will liaise with the skipper to retrieve the yacht.