Dravid told me won’t be picked henceforth, suggested retirement, says furious Wriddhiman Saha | Cricket News – Times of India

“The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup,” an explosive Wriddhiman informed media individuals on Saturday.

“Even coach Rahul Dravid instructed that I take into consideration taking retirement,” he spilled the beans on categorized conversations with the pinnacle coach.

Wriddhiman additionally hit out at BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, whom he claimed had assured him that he should not fear about his place within the staff.

“When I hit an unbeaten 61 taking a pain-killer in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur last November, Dadi (as Sourav was referred to by Bengal players) congratulated me over Whatsapp.

“He even talked about that I shouldn’t fear about something as long as he’s on the helm of the BCCI. Such a message from the board president actually boosted my confidence. But I failed to know why every little thing modified so quick,” he added.