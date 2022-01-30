DRC court sentences 49 to death over 2017 killing of UN experts

One of the boys was sentenced to demise for “criminal conspiracy, participation in an insurrectionist movement, terrorism and the war crime of murder,” the president of the navy courtroom mentioned within the conviction.

HRW, nonetheless, says the courtroom and Congolese State have failed to analyze the “higher up the broader chain of command overlooking state responsibility,” and that “more questions than answers remain” regardless of Saturday’s verdict.

“The court did not address accountability higher up the chain of command, pursuing a storyline that only blames militia for the murders rather than examining evidence pointing to the role of state officials. The authorities should investigate the critical role that government and security officials may have played in the murders”, HRW informed CNN in an e mail.

UN consultants Zaida Catalan, from Sweden, and Michael Sharp, from the US, had been investigating giant scale human rights violations within the Kasai area as members of the UN Group of Experts on Congo earlier than the Congolese authorities introduced on March 13, 2017 that they had been captured by “unidentified negative forces.”