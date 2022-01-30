DRC court sentences 49 to death over 2017 killing of UN experts
One of the boys was sentenced to demise for “criminal conspiracy, participation in an insurrectionist movement, terrorism and the war crime of murder,” the president of the navy courtroom mentioned within the conviction.
HRW, nonetheless, says the courtroom and Congolese State have failed to analyze the “higher up the broader chain of command overlooking state responsibility,” and that “more questions than answers remain” regardless of Saturday’s verdict.
“The court did not address accountability higher up the chain of command, pursuing a storyline that only blames militia for the murders rather than examining evidence pointing to the role of state officials. The authorities should investigate the critical role that government and security officials may have played in the murders”, HRW informed CNN in an e mail.
Two weeks later, UN peacekeepers found their our bodies together with these of their native interpreter, Betu Tshintela, exterior Kananga.
A Congo authorities official informed CNN on the time that Catalan’s physique was discovered decapitated, however Sharp and Tshintela weren’t beheaded
The US Ambassador to the DRC, Mike Hammer, tweeted the trial was “an important first step in uncovering the truth” however known as on Congolese authorities to proceed their investigation “into all possible leads for justice”.
The Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ann Linde, mentioned in a tweet that Sweden would examine the decision and would possibly attraction the consequence because the nation “strongly opposes the use of the death penalty in all circumstances without exception.”