Dreadful third quarter dooms Celtics, Butler leads Heat to 118-107 victory in Game 1

BOSTON (CBS) — The undermanned Celtics got here out firing in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals towards the Heat. The Celtics of the primary half seemed like they are able to steal the primary recreation of the collection, even with out Al Horford and Marcus Smart.

But the Celtics of the second half had been downright dreadful. Boston got here out of halftime ice chilly and torpid, and Miami stormed out with a 22-2 run to utterly flip the sport. The Celtics went on to lose Game 1, 118-107, in Miami.

The third quarter modified all the pieces, with Miami outscoring Boston 39-14 within the body. It turned an eight-point Celtics lead on the break right into a 17-point Heat benefit heading into the fourth quarter. The Celtics shot simply 2-for-13 within the quarter, and turned the ball over eight occasions.

That simply isn’t going to get it carried out within the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Celtics ran out of fuel after their stellar first half and had been no match for the Heat over the ultimate 24 minutes of the sport. Now they discover themselves in a 1-0 collection gap, with Game 2 set for Thursday evening in Miami.

Jimmy Butler was phenomenal for the Heat with 41 factors, together with 17 factors in that unimaginable third quarter. He hit 12 of his 19 photographs from the ground, and went 17-for-18 on the free throw line.

Jayson Tatum scored simply eight factors within the second half and completed with 29 for the sport on 10-for-21 taking pictures. He turned the ball over seven occasions. Jaylen Brown was chilly till the fourth quarter, taking pictures simply 7-for-17 — and a irritating 6-for-10 from the free throw line — for twenty-four factors.

The Celtics raced out to a 7-0 result in begin the sport because the Heat missed their first seven photographs, and took a 14-6 lead when Tatum break up the Miami D for a pleasant driving layup. The Celtics protection was relentless to start out the sport, forcing the Heat into a number of unhealthy photographs and three turnovers.

But issues modified when Herro checked in because the Heat went on a 15-7 run to tie issues at 21-21 with 2:40 within the quarter. Herro scored 5 factors and dished out three assists in the course of the run. Miami took its first lead of the sport, 23-21, out of a Boston timeout when Caleb Martin turned a Tatum turnover into a quick break jam.

Tatum answered by scoring two straight hoops for Boston, and Payton Pritchard hit a deep three with 35 seconds left. The Celtics led 28-25 after the primary quarter, with Tatum scoring 10 factors within the body.

Boston went on an early 9-0 run early within the second quarter, sparked by some unimaginable play from Aaron Nesmith off the bench. His largest play was a rejection of a Martin fastbreak dunk try, assuring the Heat put zero factors on the board regardless of having a 4-on-1 alternative.

The Celtics missed a pair of threes on their ensuing possession, but additionally got here down with two offensive boards — together with one from Nesmith — and the possession ended with Tatum lobbing it to Rob Williams for an emphatic dunk. That duo attached for one more lob jam on Boston’s subsequent basket, adopted by a pleasant Jaylen Brown Euro step layup. Brown hit a pullup fade the following time down the ground off a Nesmith steal, and the C’s capped off their 9-0 run (and 20-7 run general) with a 3 by Pritchard off a Robert Williams block. That three gave Boston a 41-30 lead and compelled Miami to name a timeout.

The Celtics went up by 13 within the second quarter due to some nice passing and by attacking the basket, however Herro continued to remain sizzling for the Heat. After placing in a second-chance floater, he turned a Derrick White unhealthy go right into a driving layup to make it a 58-52 recreation with simply over a minute to go within the half. But Tatum hit two free throws after which blocked a Butler three, which became a transition layup by White. The Celtics led 62-54 on the break after taking pictures 59 % within the first half, racking up 17 assists on 26 made baskets. Tatum scored 21 factors within the first half.

That’s when issues bought ugly for Boston. Real ugly.

The Celtics began chilly and the Heat rattled off a 10-1 run to start the third quarter. Gabe Vincent drained a deep three to make it a 63-62 recreation, and after he missed one other deep try, Butler cleaned up the rebound and put it in for a straightforward bucket to offer the Heat a 64-63 lead. Ime Udoka known as a timeout and berated his staff for his or her lack of vitality to start out the quarter.

His message didn’t get via, as a result of that 10-1 run became a 22-2 run for Miami. Boston began the third quarter 0-for-6 with a pair of turnovers. Tatum was stripped by Max Strus on the three-point line, and Strus raced down for a straightforward dunk to place the Heat up eight, 72-64.

The Celtics known as one other timeout, however it simply bought worse for Boston. Butler made back-to-back steals off unhealthy passes by Tatum and scored on each of them, placing Miami up 76-64.

Boston’s first 4 factors within the quarter got here on the free throw line. The Celtics didn’t make a shot from the ground till there was 4:53 left within the quarter when Robert Williams put in an and-1 layup.

A 9-0 Celtics run lower Miami’s result in 76-73, however extra turnovers and missed hoops adopted for Boston. PJ Tucker missed two free throws for Miami, however Dewayne Dedmon corralled the second miss and finally completed with a layup to push the Heat lead again as much as eight, 82-74. Miami closed the quarter on an 11-0 run, because the Celtics missed their final 5 photographs and turned the ball over 4 occasions over the ultimate 4 minutes.

Boston was again inside 10 with 3:29 to go when Brown hit a tricky three. But Strus drained a deep three out of a Miami timeout, and Jimmy Butler answered one other Brown three with a nasty turnaround fade over Tatum to offer the Heat a 114-102 edge with 2:30 to play. Butler put the ending touches on the Miami win with a driving layup with 35.7 left to make it a 118-107 recreation.

The Celtics had been their very own worst enemy on Tuesday evening, ending the sport with 16 turnovers. Brown didn’t get it going till late and had a number of miscues all through. The Celtics didn’t depend on the three as a lot as they’ve been this postseason, however hit solely 11 of their 34 photographs from downtown.

After an amazing begin, Game 1 turned actually ugly for the Celtics. The Heat outmuscled them for the ultimate 24 minutes of the sport and stamped out any probability at a Boston upset.

Now the Celtics have at some point to shake it off and attempt to steal Game 2 on Thursday evening.