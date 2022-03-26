‘Dream come true’: Parramatta light rail inches towards completion

Transport Minister David Elliott mentioned the multibillion-dollar Parramatta mild rail line is a “dream come true”, however commuters should wait till subsequent yr to board a tram.

Mr Elliott on Saturday mentioned the state authorities had learnt from its errors after tram companies on the inside west line have been suspended final November, when sizeable cracks have been found within the 12-vehicle fleet, and commuters have been compelled onto alternative buses.

An artist’s impression of the sunshine rail cease on Church Street in Parramatta. Credit:Transport for NSW

Mr Elliott mentioned 99 per cent of the tracks for the primary stage of the $2.4 billion mild rail mission had been put in, with the ultimate 50-metre phase of the 12-kilometre line to be laid within the coming weeks.

“The community will start to see the fencing being removed as improvement works such as landscaping, road resurfacing, kerbing and footpath paving is complete,” he mentioned.