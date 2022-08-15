Dream comes true for Hamilton native who sang national anthem at Red Sox game

BOSTON — Briana Rossi is hardly a beginner within the singing world, however she has at all times wished to carry out the nationwide anthem for her dwelling workforce. At Sunday night time’s Sox vs. Yankees sport, that dream got here true due to her firm.

In the minutes earlier than Rossi belted out the nationwide anthem, there was a second for reflection. “I’ve been a singer my own life so I’ve done many anthems all over the world but I think this for me is like a coming home,” she stated.

Rossi, a Hamilton native, has spent a few years singing professionally for Cirque De Soleil and even carried out for the president on the Kennedy Center.

“I think there’s nothing like a bunch of live fans in the room, excited for baseball. It’s just, I don’t know, it’s something so tangible and different,” she stated.

So when her new employer, Vox Global, began a “dream grant” program final 12 months to assist the aspirations of workers away from work, you may guess what Rossi’s was.

As she sang at Fenway, she could not assist pondering past her personal desires, and to these of her two-year-old son. “To be an enabler of his dreams means that I have to be an open space for him to speak them, to come to me and say ‘hey mom, this might sound crazy but I want to do x, y, z,’ and tell him he’s not crazy,” Rossi stated.