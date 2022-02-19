Dream job? Ex-DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela to earn a cool R2m as a special advisor | News24

Taxpayers might be forking out a cool R2 million to pay for the remuneration of Bonginkosi Madikizela.

Madikizela might be appointed as Premier Alan Winde’s particular advisor.

Opposition events have lashed out on the resolution, saying he doesn’t meet the minimal necessities.

Former DA provincial chief Bonginkosi Madikizela is returning to politics as an advisor to Western Cape Premier Alan Wind and incomes a cool R2 million within the course of.

This was revealed after a parliamentary query from GOOD secretary-general and MP Brett Herron in January after Winde introduced Madikizela’s appointment.

Herron requested Winde what certified Madikizela to carry out these features, and what compensation stage he had motivated for.

In a reply, he acknowledged the appointment was made in keeping with Section 12A of the Public Service Act.

“Considering the person’s extensive experience within critical delivery departments, I am comfortable that he is amply qualified for the appointment to provide strategic advisory and policy development capacity in my office in furthering the Western Cape government’s broader citizen-orientated aims and outcomes,” Winde stated.

READ MORE | Bonginkosi Madikizela set to return to political scene as special advisor to Premier Winde

He added Madikizela can be incomes R 1 978 533 each year.

“Compensation Level IV has been motivated for. The complexity of the advice that he will be rendering is compatible with that given by a director-general,” Winde stated in his reply.

Herron added the DA-led authorities supposed to pay Madikizela prime greenback.

“The law requires that members of the executive motivate proposed remuneration for their special Advisors to the minister of public service and administration.”

He stated the appointment was an abuse of the general public purse by Winde and the DA to “take care of a friend”.

Madikizela tendered his resignation in April final 12 months after being suspended for mendacity about his {qualifications}.

He resigned from his publish as transport MEC and Western Cape DA chief.

At the time, he was operating for the Cape Town mayoral place. Sources stated Madikizela was pushed to resign after being given an choice to both be chopped from the provincial cupboard or to voluntarily vacate the place. His shut allies added he selected to go away as a substitute of being “further humiliated”.

Other political events have expressed outrage at Madikizela’s appointment.

ANC provincial caucus chief and MPL Cameron Dugmore stated Madikizela didn’t meet the necessities by any “stretch of the imagination”.

He added:

We will combat any employment at this stage. Winde makes a mockery of his dedication to scrub authorities and appearing with out concern or favour in opposition to members of presidency who’re responsible of wrongdoing.

EFF MPL Melikhaya Xego stated the DA was utilizing Madikizela’s appointment to make its mark in black suburbs.

“This is a turnaround strategy of the DA to reimburse him for the wrongdoing they have done to him. The fact that they have only disciplined him is a way of wooing the black votes in communities. This is a mere payment of its factional battles from within,” he added.

ALSO READ | Inside the DA’s Albert Fritz sexual assault scandal

Winde’s spokesperson, Cayla Murry, stated all premiers, like nationwide ministers, have been empowered to nominate particular advisors.

“In this case, Premier Winde has decided to appoint Mr Bonginkosi Madikizela who has extensive experience and expertise to provide the specific support requested directly from the premier.”

Murry added wage ranges have been decided by nationwide authorities coverage.

“This is the same guidelines given to national ministers, and the salary levels are fully transparent. We await final guidance from the Department of Public Service and Administration in this regard.”

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.