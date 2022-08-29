Dreamland observations miss why Libs were rejected

I would like fewer queues for surgical procedure and specialists, emergency physician wait occasions, or GP visits. Perrottet and his authorities should refocus on what’s necessary. Janice Creenaune, Austinmer Credit:James Alcock Mr Perrottet might consider $828 million to switch an present stadium was an incredible achievement. Others assume fixing crises in hospitals, aged care, the atmosphere, local weather change, schooling and inexpensive housing are what authorities is predicted to ship. It’s taking part in music because the Titanic sinks. While pleasantly distracting, it doesn’t resolve the intense issues on the “to do” listing. Anne Matheson, Gordon If the meat burgers are something just like the garbage they serve up at one other Sydney stadium, at $14.50, they’re overpriced by about $10. The solely first rate meals on the footy are the pies and sizzling chips. To take and feed a household of 4 to one among these stadiums, you’ll need to take out a second mortgage on your home or promote a kidney. Peter Miniutti, Ashbury Now that the over-budget stadium is full, will the $828 million of NSW taxpayers’ cash be returned to us within the type of free entry? Probably not. As with toll roads, taxpayers will proceed to pay without end. The NRL accuses the state of breaking a deal on the development of extra sporting services, whereas flood victims battle to get a roof over their heads. The stadium will undoubtedly be festooned with adverts for multinational junk meals operators and playing promoters, most of whom don’t pay a lot tax. The present catchcry appears to be “Let us all Pay”. Amen. Greg Thomas, Annandale

Glad to see the brand new stadium’s “half-time beer and bathroom queues” have been mounted (at an infinite worth). Perhaps the Opera House ought to be pulled down as there’s often a protracted line of anxious girls ready for the bathrooms throughout breaks. As properly, the bar could be a little bit of a bun struggle generally. Is a redesign on the books? Kate Chivers, Epping The finish of half-time queues for beer and bathrooms? Is this an indication of an aleing financial system? Allan Gibson, Cherrybrook Thieves should return historical loot Philhellene David Hill (Letters, August 29) can even work to return the Koh-i-Noor, a 105.6-carat diamond, to India. It was present in southern India within the 14th century and was ceded to Queen Victoria in 1849. Since then, it has been part of the British Crown jewels and is displayed on the Tower of London. Hill will get kudos from Indians if he takes on this challenge. Mukul Desai, Hunters Hill In the nineteenth century, the West and Japan looted no matter treasure and valuables they might lay their arms on in China. It is a conservative estimate that the British alone looted a whole lot of 1000’s of artefacts from the Forbidden Palace through the 1900 Eight-Nation Alliance. Some have since been traded privately, however most are nonetheless in storage within the British Museum, gathering mud in its basement. China ought to demand these be returned. Paul Lau, Dolls Point

In 2003, the world appeared on as vandals and thieves trashed the Iraqi antiquities museum through the warfare in Iraq. This provides us some context to the state of affairs that Elgin confronted in Athens as an envoy to the Ottoman Empire. The Parthenon marbles had been being looted by lime burners. No Elgin, no marbles. The man ought to be praised, not derided. Genevieve Milton, Newtown A decade of decay The premier’s declare that “there’s not a community in this state that’s not in a better place today than it was 11 years ago” deserves some scrutiny (“Moves to swing state seats,” August 29). Where to begin? How concerning the clogged and congested native roads I journey on, that are a lot worse than they had been a decade in the past; the rising variety of demountable school rooms in native colleges; and the blow-out in ready occasions at my native hospital’s emergency division? Kerrie Wehbe, Blacktown Cremorne Junction Credit:Brook Mitchell Cremorne Junction is actually a neighborhood that’s not higher off after 11 years of Coalition authorities. An ill-advised $24million tidal move system on Military Road has prompted companies to shut, made situations extra hazardous for pedestrians and inconvenienced bus commuters. Graham Short, Cremorne

Summit to consider Here is a suggestion for this week’s jobs and abilities summit (“Watch for the three-card trick on productivity”, August 29). Give an amnesty to the greater than 100,000 people who’re in Australia as visa overstayers or refugees. A one-off supply of amnesty to all visa holders and illegals right here on September 1, giving a path to Australian citizenship, would get them out of the money financial system and into paying taxes, up-skilling and serving to to resolve the workforce shortages. John Keene, Glebe The summit on jobs and abilities has inspired solutions for fixing the employee scarcity disaster, one being to make use of pensioners and the mildly disabled. However, silence continues relating to these held in refugee detention services. Here awaits a cohort of employable folks some, little doubt, extremely expert. Even these not on this class might be shortly educated in necessities for, say, cleansing, driving vehicles, engaged on farms, fruit packing and choosing, and in kitchens, bar duties and ready on tables. In some circumstances, two birds might be struck with one stone by the supply of launch to a job requiring the individual to remain for 2 years working in an space struggling critical shortages. Christine Perrott, Armidale Emission assertion Many dream of a decarbonised world with out a deteriorating local weather and its penalties for excessive temperatures, floods, fires and rising sea ranges (“King’s tone at odds with climate need”, August 29). However, we additionally dream of a snug life for our households with low-cost power and sufficient authorities companies. Unfortunately, for the medium to distant future, these two goals are incompatible. Two many years in the past, John Howard and Peter Costello determined that the export of Australia’s considerable mineral sources might be used to subsidise taxes, significantly for the well-off, indefinitely. So Australia is among the lowest-taxed developed nations. Unfortunately, we now realise that among the most profitable sources we mine and export are toxic to the local weather and to our long-term wellbeing. Weaning Australia and the remainder of the world off reliance on carbon-based power is certainly a diabolical drawback. Geoff Harding, Chatswood

The window dressing afforded to methane gasoline by extra than simply Resources Minister Madeleine King is very like parading round within the emperor’s new garments. It’s invisible to the attention, however its continued use will deliver the wearer extra hurt than good. We people should divest ourselves of this carbon cloak and magnificence our future apparel in a sustainable weave of wind, photo voltaic, wave, tidal, hydrogen and thermal energy. Steve Dillon, Thirroul Trade-off As for the defence minister’s assertion that we have to additional arm ourselves to guard ourselves in opposition to any aggression of the Chinese in direction of us (Letters, August 29), somebody ought to inform him that every one they should do is cease exporting to us. That can be the top of us. Not a single bullet must be fired. Wayne Stinson, Merimbula Join the membership Kerri Sackville (“Travel joy restored, but not for long”, August 29) bemoans being “in the sandwich generation”. She ought to attempt being in my “club sandwich generation” which features a 99-year-old mom, 4 married kids and eight grandchildren. There are many members of this membership on the market. Like most retirees, I ponder how I had time to work. Sally Spurr, Lane Cove

Without a hint Why is the phrase "absent" now getting used as an alternative to the preposition "without"? Absent a rational rationalization, I'll simply proceed with with out. Col Nicholson, Hawks Nest Test of convictions The solely solution to cease warfare can be to legislate for every nation's ruler to steer the troops into battle, simply as they did in medieval occasions (Letters, August 29). And, in fact, their loyal courtiers/MPs can be driving proper behind. Merona Martin, Meroo Meadow