Dressed in Foschini brand and SA shoes, Ramaphosa punts local goods | Fin24
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation tackle.
Wearing native clothes and footwear, President Cyril Ramaphosa punted localisation in his State of the Nation tackle on Thursday night.
During his speech, he identified that he was sporting a swimsuit made by Prestige, a neighborhood clothes producer owned by The Foschini Group. His shirt was additionally produced by the group.
His “genuine leather shoes” have been manufactured by members of the National Union of Leather and Allied Workers who work at Cape Town-based Bolton Footwear and Dick Whittington Shoes in Pietermaritzburg.
Ramaphosa lauded The Foschini Group’s shift to South African manufacturing. More than 80% of the group’s merchandise got here from East Asia 5 years in the past. Now practically half of its merchandise are manufactured in South Africa.
“That shows a great deal of progress. Local is lekker, and let us do that.”
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s swimsuit was produced by The Foschini Group’s Prestige model. Photo: TFG
Ramaphosa’s shirt was additionally manufactured by Prestige. Photo: TFG
The tag that accompanied the Ramaphosa’s swimsuit and shirt. Photo: TFG
Ramaphosa praised the bold localisation sourcing plans of quite a few South African retailers, and stated that new grasp plans within the metal business, furnishings and international enterprise companies will improve manufacturing and create extra jobs.
“An important pillar of our Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan is to revitalise our manufacturing base and create globally competitive export industries.”
We stay in a world the place information and fiction get blurred
In occasions of uncertainty you want journalism you’ll be able to
belief. For solely R75 monthly, you have got entry to
a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism,
high opinions and a variety of options. Journalism
strengthens democracy. Invest sooner or later as we speak.