Dressed in his favourite clothes, Nagen posed for a final photo before he was hanged

His legal professionals had in earlier appeals mentioned how little Nagaenthran comprehended what was forward of him. “He has some vague idea that something is going to happen to him … but he thinks he is going to go to a beautiful garden and be happy there,” his Malaysian lawyer N Surendran mentioned final November. But because the condemned man addressed the courtroom’s three judges from behind a glass display within the dock, he appeared to realize it was the tip. With his request granted, he positioned his fingers via a small hole within the glass and was capable of contact these of his mom and different family for a remaining time. They had been additionally allowed a two-hour farewell within the basement on the courtroom advanced in central Singapore, separated by one other display and with out bodily contact. Having mentioned their goodbyes, Nagaenthran’s mom and different family returned to Malaysia on Wednesday morning, his sister mentioned. His brother Navin instructed Reuters the physique can be despatched again to Malaysia the place a funeral can be held within the city of Ipoh. Panchalai Supermaniam, the mom of Nagaenthran Dharmalingam, arrives at courtroom in Singapore on Tuesday with family and supporters. Credit:Chris Barrett

Nagaenthran had spent 13 years behind bars in Singapore, most of them on dying row, after being arrested as a 21-year-old when he was found making an attempt to smuggle 42.72 grams of heroin into the island nation in 2009. In current months, as his authorized crew launched a remaining problem of his sentence, his case attracted worldwide consideration, thrusting a highlight on Singapore’s deployment of the dying penalty. British billionaire Richard Branson and Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob urged Singapore President Halimah Yacob to grant Nagaenthran clemency, with Branson telling The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age in an interview last week that executing Nagaenthran would be “a dark stain on Singapore’s international reputation”. But these pleas had been dismissed and legal professionals had been unable to safe a reprieve because the courts dominated that Nagaenthran’s “mental responsibility for his offence was not substantially impaired” and that he “clearly understood the nature of his acts”. They additionally rejected his account that he was coerced into committing the crime. Rights teams had been fast to slam Singapore for continuing with the sentence. Anti-death penalty group Reprieve mentioned in a press release that Nagaenthran’s “name will go down in history as the victim of a tragic miscarriage of justice”. “Hanging an intellectually disabled, mentally unwell man because he was coerced into carrying less than three tablespoons of diamorphine is unjustifiable and a flagrant violation of international laws that Singapore has chosen to sign up to,” the assertion mentioned.