Drew McIntyre Knocks Out a Special Episode of Inclusion Revolution Radio

WWE Superstar and Champion Ambassador Drew McIntyre joined our host Novie Craven on Inclusion Revolution Radio for a particular version episode. Drew could seem like a power to be reckoned with contained in the ring, however he continues to be a staunch supporter of Special Olympics and athletes of all talents. Drew began his WWE profession at 22 and has claimed numerous victories, resulting in his WWE stardom. In this episode, subjects embody a few of Drew’s most impactful victories outdoors the ring akin to collaborating in School of Strength, an internet exercise platform with Special Olympics athletes, and becoming a member of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games this coming June in Orlando. However, it wouldn’t be an entire knockout present if we didn’t discuss Drew’s signature transfer within the ring, the Claymore Kick.

