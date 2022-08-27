Drew Sidora, Ralph Pittman reveal son’s thoughts about stalled adoption

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora goals of the day her husband, Ralph Pittman, legally adopts her son, Josiah — aka “Jojo” — from a earlier relationship.

But the 11-year-old is cool with the present scenario, based on his stepdad.

“I took Jojo to the side and I asked him the question. I was like, ‘Do you want me to adopt you?’ And he said, ‘What would change?’ And I said, ‘Nothing would change.’” Pittman, 39, tells Page Six in an unique joint interview with Sidora, 37.

“And he said, ‘So why are we doing it then?’” the entrepreneur recounts.

“There’s no reason for us to do it. He already has my last name, so for Jojo, there’s no benefit that would actually come about adopting him — because he’s already mine.”

Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman inform Page Six why he nonetheless hasn’t adopted her son, Josiah, 11, from a earlier relationship. Getty Images for TV One

Pittman reversed his earlier plan to undertake Josiah after discussing the matter with the preteen’s organic father, who appeared open to creating a deeper relationship together with his son sooner or later.

This resolution got here after Sidora expressed on “RHOA” her ardent need for the adoption to happen as her ex doesn’t play an lively function in co-parenting.

“In a perfect world, I would love for Ralph just to come in and make that commitment. But I want it to be Ralph’s decision. I would never want to force him to do it and … then he ends up having resentment,” explains the “Winner” singer, who wed Pittman in 2014.

“I don’t want that to be the case. So I have tabled that conversation. Of course, in the future, I would love for that to happen,” she provides. “I do understand to an extent what Ralph is saying. And I’ve just chosen to accept that and see where we end up.”

“In a perfect world, I would love for Ralph just to come in and make that commitment,” Sidora says. Page Six

However, Sidora can’t assist however fear about what may occur to Josiah if, “God forbid, something happens to me,” she says.

“Legally, what happens?” Sidora then asks, turning to her husband: “I would want you to be able to have that custody of him.”

Pittman asserts that Josiah will “always” be his son no matter circumstance. “I don’t need to go and adopt him legally in order to show that he’s my son,” he says confidently. “He’s already my son. He calls me dad.”

The good-looking “Househusband” — who additionally shares two younger youngsters, Machai and Aniya, with Sidora — doesn’t wish to jeopardize his relationship with Josiah by making a choice with out the center schooler’s participation.

Sidora mother and father Josiah with Ralph, with whom she additionally shares two younger youngsters: Machai and Aniya. drewsidora/Instagram

“One thing I would hate the most is for Jojo to get older and have that come-to-Jesus talk with his father and say, ‘Why weren’t you in my life?’ And then the father says, ‘Well, because they actually stripped me away from you,’” he says.

“I always say this. I can teach Jojo a lot. But where he is, who he is, biologically, I can’t teach him that. I can’t teach him where his roots are.”

But he can “love him,” Pittman factors out — and is open to revisiting adoption conversations when Josiah is prepared.

“Jojo’s 11 and he’s extremely bright and intelligent. He’s at the point where he knows exactly what he likes and what he doesn’t like. So if Jojo came and said, ‘Dad, I want you to adopt me because I understand what adoption means and this is exactly why I want to do it,’ then we can go ahead and have that conversation,” he tells us.

Sidora and Pittman have been married since 2014. Getty Images

“But that should be Jojo’s decision 100 percent,” Pittman continues, Sidora nodding in settlement. “And it should be something that’s well thought out, that’s not influenced by anybody else, but something that he genuinely wants considering all the different dynamics — also considering his biological father.”

Pittman particulars the triumphs and challenges of his step-parenting journey in his forthcoming e book, “The Step in Parenting,” in shops Jan. 31, 2023.

“I’m married to a woman who has a child who’s not biologically mine. That’s challenging,” he admits. “When you have a biological kid together, typically it’s 50/50, right? When you are a stepparent, you don’t have a voice. You’ve got to earn the right to have a voice and that voice, a lot of the times, will never be equal to your mate.”

The new creator elaborates, “You have to prepare yourself because there’s not an instruction manual that can teach you how to be a stepparent — and I’m just trying to help by sharing my experiences.”

Pittman particulars his step-parenting journey in his forthcoming e book, “The Step in Parenting.” NBCU Photo Bank by way of Getty Images

For extra from Pittman and Sidora, try this week’s episode of Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.