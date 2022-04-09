Drier days ahead for Sydney, before showers return next week

Sunday and Monday will supply Sydneysiders a short respite from the driving rain, earlier than showers set in once more for the week on Tuesday.

Saturday will see showers all through the day, however considerably much less rain will fall than earlier this week.

Dover Heights and Diamond Bay, wanting south from Vaucluse, as storm water is blown again by robust winds that battered Sydney’s shoreline earlier within the week. Credit:Peter Rae

”There will likely be some rain, however not a lot – most likely 5 to 10mm,” Bureau of Meteorology responsibility forecaster Jiwon Park stated.

“It will be nothing like the past few days.“