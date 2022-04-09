Drier days ahead for Sydney, before showers return next week
Sunday and Monday will supply Sydneysiders a short respite from the driving rain, earlier than showers set in once more for the week on Tuesday.
Saturday will see showers all through the day, however considerably much less rain will fall than earlier this week.
”There will likely be some rain, however not a lot – most likely 5 to 10mm,” Bureau of Meteorology responsibility forecaster Jiwon Park stated.
“It will be nothing like the past few days.“
Sunday afternoon should see drier conditions, before a predicted day of sunshine on Monday.
“There will be showers from Tuesday onwards, it will be wet until Thursday, but probably 10mm of rain rather than 100mm,” Park stated.
Australia’s east coast will proceed to see extra rain as La Nina weakens, Park stated.
“It’s going to be a wet autumn, at least.”