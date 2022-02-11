drivebuddyAI To Provide Commercial Fleets With AI-Powered Tech

drivebuddyAI, clever driver administration, and fleet security platform, goals to extend street and driver’s security and minimise life-threatening accidents. Commercial automobiles outfitted with drivebuddyAI gadgets have lined 5 lakh kilometres within the final 12 months. Through the transformation of the fleet administration & insurance coverage ecosystem, drivebuddyAI goals to hurry the evolution of the way forward for mobility, and with this goal, desires to offer industrial fleets with an AI-powered clever driver and fleet security platform that ensures driver security, reduces high-risk loss-making occurrences and will increase effectivity.

Nisarg Pandya, Founder, drivebuddyAI mentioned, “We are creating value for our partners by reducing collision risk events and improving efficiency every day, every hour, every minute, every second. Learning from the Indian ecosystem gives us an edge over the global competitors considering the complexity. This enables continuous predictions corrections, making the algorithm robust.”

Over 100 drivebuddyAI gadgets have been put in in automobiles and at the moment are being utilized by 10+ fleet house owners.

drivebuddyAI’s merchandise deploy clever, pc vision-powered ADAS know-how, that avoids collisions by means of real-time alerts, assesses driving habits for dangers and improves driver habits with personalised teaching on the transfer. Over 100 drivebuddyAI gadgets have been put in in automobiles and at the moment are being utilized by 10+ fleet house owners, permitting drivebuddyAI to achieve the milestone of over 5 lakh kilometres in lower than a 12 months.

Pandya added, “Our connected mobility platform meets the needs of our clients in auto, commercial fleet, and logistics with tailored products designed for a seamless digital experience while protecting them when they need it the most. As we redefine tomorrow’s mobility today, we are accelerating the evolution of mobility through the transformation of the fleet management and insurance ecosystem.”

The drivebuddyAI answer delivers new-age fleet administration by delivering security with income. Improved fleet security ensures elevated ROI and insurance coverage advantages on high of vastly lowered prices. drivebuddyAI is partnering with OEMs to bridge the hole in direction of Autonomous Vehicles by offering AI-powered driver-assist techniques. The AI-powered platform can be delivering data-driven insurance coverage by means of incident information, driving situations, driver authentication, & historic driving patterns in a single window.

