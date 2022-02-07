DRIVEN | Celebratory Toyota Land Cruiser 79 still the godfather ruling SA’s bakkie market | Wheels

• The Toyota Land Cruiser 79 seventieth Anniversary has formally been launched in South Africa.

• The celebratory gildings have been added to the 4.5-litre V8 fashions solely.

• The Land Cruiser is extensively revered in South Africa’s bakkie scene.

Toyota’s Land Cruiser Pick Up has been ruling the roost for seventy years. It’s title of being one of the crucial revered bakkies all over the world has gone virtually unchallenged, carving out an unimaginable following.

What makes the Land Cruiser much more outstanding is that it has gone unchanged for nearly 50 years. Bar facelifts and upgrades to the chassis and engine line-up, it is a automobile that has stayed true to its core. While the competitors (that is what’s left, that’s) has both comprehensively rewritten their recipes or got here to market with a completely overhauled automobile, the Land Cruiser caught to its weapons and, in so doing, turned the legendary automobile we’ve got right here at the moment.

Impressed but? That’s not even half the story!

In 2021, the Land Cruiser celebrated seventy years of existence, and the automaker determined to deck the double cab bakkie, referred to as the 79, in particular livery to have fun the achievement. We have coated what the seventieth Anniversary version entails, and you’ll read all about that here.

Classic Cruiser

The Land Cruiser bakkie is a formidable automobile. Throw your stare in direction of it and it is as if you cannot dare make ‘eye contact’ with this icon. Its aura and stance are the whole lot and extra, and the basic design withstood the check of time higher than some other automobile available on the market. The solely different automobile to have managed to evolve its authentic design is the Porsche 911 – and what an exceptional automobile that’s!

The Cruiser’s doorways are product of metal, as is the remainder of the physique, and you’ll really feel the burden while you need to achieve entry into- or exit the cabin. The metal handlebars are one other basic contact, and it takes you again to a time when automobiles had been nonetheless automobiles.

Inside, it is as if you happen to’re stepping again in time. The dials and buttons are all achingly archaic, however not one of the business consultants in attendance had a difficulty with them. This is Land Cruiser. This is a bakkie within the true sense of the phrase. The local weather controls, as an example, are nonetheless operated utilizing the ‘slider’, and the aircon is activated by turning a dial immediately beneath the knob that controls wind pace. It’s all very primary, however it’s unlikely to hassle the custodian who is aware of what the bakkie is about.

Toyota has added a brand new infotainment system, but it surely doesn’t put the Cruiser in a wholly totally different class or degree. Although not the perfect the automaker has to supply, the system nonetheless manages to maintain issues true to the bakkie’s ethos: no fancy gimmicks or methods, simply what you want.

Thumping V8

As far as engine and gearboxes go, the Land Cruiser 79 is kitted with a legendary mixture: a turbocharged 4.5-litre V8 diesel engine (151kW/430Nm) mated to a five-speed handbook gearbox. This is way faraway from the small capability engine bakkies that channel energy to the street by way of multi-gear automated transmissions. No, the Cruiser continues to be old style, and you’ll really feel it.

Floor the throttle, and the V8 engine roars to life with surety. The first gear is extraordinarily brief, but it surely pulls with nice depth from second onwards. Changing gears feels very mechanical, too, however it’s maybe probably the most partaking expertise you’d get from any bakkie within the South African market. The Volkswagen Amarok V6 and Ford Ranger Raptor could also be correct to drive, however nothing compares to a Toyota Land Cruiser. Not even a Toyota Hilux. The driving expertise is exclusive in execution and emphasises man and machine changing into one.

As anticipated, the bakkie continues with the off-road prowess it is turn out to be identified for. The launch expertise included driving the bakkie via a water trench stuffed with rocks, mud, and dongas. With 235mm of floor clearance to its disposal, the Cruiser made mild work of the attempting situations that might have seen many a bakkie name it a day. Engaging 4×4 Low is finished utilizing a second gear lever (in contrast to the rotary knob of contemporary bakkies), and the diff-locks are activated by way of a change simply above the driving force’s left knee.

In abstract

Underneath all of the celebratory gildings, that is nonetheless the basic Toyota Land Cruiser that has withstood the check of time for greater than 70 years. It’s onwards and upwards for the godfather of bakkies in South Africa, and it rightfully celebrates a historical past second to none.

The Land Cruiser identify is an establishment in South Africa and has garnered loads of respect from our nation’s folks. Toyota is aware of that consumers are flocking to their nearest dealership to accumulate about one among these bakkies, whether or not for private or enterprise. And it reveals by the typical near-300 models bought in our nation each month.

Recommended pricing – Land Cruiser 79 S/C 4.5 Diesel V8 seventieth Anniversary – R898 600 – Land Cruiser 79 D/C 4.5 Diesel V8 seventieth Anniversary – R952 500 A 3-year or 100 000km guarantee is included within the value. Customers should buy varied service plan packages.