Driver cited for hitting pedestrian bridge, prompting westbound Highway 62 closure

EDINA, Minn. — The driver accountable for closing down the crosstown freeway within the south metro this week is dealing with a ticket.

On Tuesday, a truck driving westbound on Highway 62 clipped a pedestrian bridge, prompting a significant closure of the westbound lanes between Richfield and Edina.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a 58-year-old Hutchinson man was driving the truck. Troopers cited him for not correctly securing the metallic bars he was hauling.

Construction crews reduce down a part of the pedestrian bridge on Wednesday. The westbound lanes of Highway 62 have since reopened.

The lanes have been closed for greater than a day.