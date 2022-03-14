Driver Crashes Rs 1 Crore Mercedes Near Noida Race Track, Car Catches Fire

The man had purchased the automotive simply 10 days in the past. Now, it’s all charred.

New Delhi:

A person and his buddy needed to bounce out of a burning Mercedes CLA after it crashed near the F1 racing monitor in Greater Noida close to Delhi. The occupants say they’re secure.

Soon after the accident, the lads knowledgeable the police. The hearth engines had been capable of management the blaze.

The automotive belonged to Delhi resident Nikhil Chaudhary, who was within the car on the time of the incident.

Most Sundays, automobiles and bikes arrive on the Buddh International Circuit, India’s solely Formula 1 race monitor, for monitor days.

As an animal got here in entrance, the automotive misplaced management and rammed the divider, stated Mr Chaudhary.

“Soon the car caught fire, and we had to escape from one of the windows,” stated Mr Chaudhary.

The cops stated they bought to know in regards to the incident however no written criticism has been made.

Mr Chaudhary says he had purchased the automotive for a crore simply 10 days in the past. Now, it’s all charred.