Driver Dies After Coming Under The Wheels Of Own Truck: Police

Coimbatore:

In a freak accident, a lorry driver was run over and died beneath his personal truck parked at a petroleum pump in Kaduvvettipalayam on the outskirts right here within the early hours of Friday, police mentioned.

According to police, Suresh Babu (50) from Salem district had loaded items from an e-commerce firm onto the automobile and parked his truck within the petrol pump in Karumathapatti limits at 1 am.

Some motorists seen Babu mendacity lifeless close to the rear tyres of the truck and knowledgeable police, who rushed to the spot and located the automobile engine was working.

Suspecting the case to be a homicide, police checked the CCTV footage from a digital camera positioned reverse the petrol pump and seen that Babu was run over by the truck.

It got here to gentle that Babu had not utilized the hand brake within the truck and obtained all the way down to reply nature’s name. He seen the automobile shifting and ran to try to cease the truck from the entrance however got here beneath the wheels, they mentioned.

The physique was delivered to the federal government hospital and additional investigations are on, police added.

