Driver in fatal Pedrie Wannenburg crash charged with ‘felony murder’ – Sheriff | Sport
Pedrie Wannenburg (Gallo)
The driver concerned within the car accident that killed former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg has been charged with “felony murder”, in keeping with Harris County sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Wannenburg, who performed 20 Tests, was killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Texas as a high-speed police chase led to tragic circumstances.
In a collection of tweets on Saturday afternoon, Gonzalez supplied an replace on developments surrounding the accident.
It had earlier been confirmed that police had tried to tug over a 16-year-old suspect, just for the automobile to hurry away and result in a chase. The suspect finally crashed into the again of Wannenburg’s automobile close to an intersection.
Gonzalez additional acknowledged that the 41-year-old Wannenburg – alongside together with his son Francois – was flown to hospital however later succumbed to his accidents.
The newest replace confirmed that an eight-year-old passenger, anticipated to be Wannenburg’s son, was “in critical condition”.
“The suspect. 16 yrs of age, has been charged with felony murder, Reckless Aggravated Assault-Serious Bodily Injury, and 3X Aggravated Assault-Bodily Injury [sic],” Gonzalez’s tweet learn.
Felony homicide is a cost laid when dying is unintended, however finally induced within the act of a felony.
